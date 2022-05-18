名人教英文：速度與底線

朱克伯格 (Mark Zuckerberg) 創立 facebook 時曾提出口號 "Move fast and break things"，直譯為「快速行動、打破陳規」，意思是「創新需要反覆試驗」(innovation...requires trial and error)；因此，歡迎錯誤，甚至鼓勵錯誤。雖然該口號自2014年已變更為 "Move fast with stable infrastructure"（在穩定基礎下快速行動），但許多初創企業仍爭相仿效 facebook 早期「橫衝直撞」的作風。

文章以加密貨幣平台 Binance 為例，指 Binance 創辦人趙長鵬的作風為 "we'll do what we want until you make the rules"，即「我們想做就做，直至有規可循」。反之，Binance 的主要對手 Coinbase 作風「一絲不苟，緊遵企業守則」(dotted every i and crossed every t)。Coinbase 比 Binance 早5年起步，但如今市場佔有率已經比 Binance 落後。Dot the i's and cross the t's 是慣用語 (idiom)，意思是「注重細節」、「一絲不苟」；在書寫英語草書時，通常會在寫完一個單詞或字句後才在字母 i 上畫一點和在字母 t 加上橫線，因此若不夠細心可能會忘記寫上最後一筆。

企業「橫衝直撞」，代價是消費者淪為「實驗對象」 (guinea pigs)，被企業利用以解決「新產品的缺陷」(product kinks)。Guinea pig 本身指「天竺鼠」，在大約17世紀開始被用作實驗動物，因為天竺鼠與人類在生物上有許多相似之處；至今，guinea pig 泛指「實驗對象」。Kink 是名詞，有多重意思，可指「打結」或「怪癖」，在文中則指「毛病」。

文章續指，創立 facebook 的朱克伯格「無意中」(unwittingly) 製造了傳播「錯誤資訊」 (misinformation) 的武器；而Uber的卡蘭尼克(Travis Kalanick) 則創造了「不擇手段的」(cut-throat)「企業文化」(corporate culture)，招致用戶抗議及使他本人被「罷免」(ouster)。Misinformation 是「錯誤的資訊」的意思，如 election campaign based on misinformation about rival candidates（根據對手的假消息進行的競選活動）。Cut-throat 的意思是「殘酷無情的」，如 cut-throat world of finance（競爭激烈的金融界）；而 ouster 是「革職」的意思，如 enmeshed in corruption scandal, the chairperson is facing a possible ouster（身陷腐敗醜聞，總裁可能被革職）。

作者勸喻企業避免前人過分進取、漠視規例的作風，應「規行矩步」(buttoning up with regulators)，並「對消費者及員工有個交代」(doing right by their customers and their employees)。Doing right by (someone) 是慣用語 (idiom)，意思是公平對待（某人）。破舊立新固然重要，但也須堅守道德底線，在創新時不忘履行社會責任。

文︰葉劉淑儀

