Common Nonsense : The Batman, Seriously ?

We could only have Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan to blame as they have left their Batmans (or Batmen?) as theatrical landmarks being the very nuanced film noirs. That renders Michael Keaton and Christian Bale towering lights, not just in Gotham but in film history.

In the wake of Batman going hermitic and shying away from the big screen these years, once I even turned to HBO to see the animated super-rich hero in Batman: Year One which was released a decade ago to search for anything new or slightly new. Though Year One carries the trademark of Frank Miller, the narrative of Bruce Wayne's coming of age and his turning to be a vigilante is still linear and entirely cut from the original materials, perhaps with the only exception that Jim Gordon is here portrayed as a sexy cop (Fans of the Batman comics would know that in one Bat-universe Gordon would succeed the 'dead' Wayne to become the new Batman in 2015.) Anyway, after Year One, I retired from the HBO small screen and started looking forward to the next incarnation of Batman by Edward the vampire (aka Robert Pattinson).

It turns out that the new cinematic instalment we all have craved for (alas, you may excuse yourself from reading what follows if you've not) is titled boldly The Batman and cuts straight into the year second of Wayne being the giant bat. So this is the very Wayne/Batman, not any other one in the long succession of cinematic renditions. The definite article 'the' imports the self-claimed authenticity beyond that afforded by the other auteurs. Really? Well, all depends on your conception of authenticity which fits in your expectations of creative work reboots. I myself do have untamed expectation on Matt Reeves, the very director who phenomenally 're-began' the Planet of the Apes franchise (Tim Burton once made his version which I comfortably forgot)!

The mythology of Wayne/Batman is double identities. The identities of billionaire and superhero converge in the same character who grows out of the trauma of witnessing his parents being murdered when he's still an innocent child. And he's the only glimpse of hope in the ever-demoralised Gotham City. This is now very much the Batman cliché for generations of recycling. Pattinson's Batman is also made of the same material. Such sameness makes Pattinson a Batman but not the Batman, I am afraid. Only this time the film no longer relives the Waynes-being-murdered scene (especially the renowned slow-motion smashing of Mrs Wayne's pearls necklace) and ushers in a new backstory of that murder.

(Watch out! Spoilers below!) Perhaps what makes Pattinson's Batman unique, if any, is his boldness in deviating from the materials other than the cliché. Imagine Wayne senior isn't the flawless model citizen of Gotham but a man who loves his wife to the extent that he would bend his integrity to ask for a favour from Falcone, the Gotham crime boss. Wayne is then owned by Falcone whose arch rival, a Maroni, fearing the joining force of Wayne and Falcone, ordered the brutal murder of the Waynes. Bruce is then made an orphan not because of a random robbery but a war of the gangs. He carries the original sin of Gotham — corruption of one's soul. To me, this is a very promising undertaking flashing a new way for Batman to redeem himself.

However, not long afterwards, Batman would become a sleuth who resumes the roles played by Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman in Se7en (check out the relentless and endless rain in both pictures) to crack the many puzzles thrown by the Riddler. Nevertheless Batman seems to have given up his soul soul-searching and is comfortable with figuring out who the next victim would be. Although this Batman may be returning to the home of D.C.-Detective Comics, he is helplessly distancing himself from Nolan's philosophical rendition of Dark Knight, though Pattinson's voice under his mask reminds us of Christian Bale's husky growl in a wholesale manner.

But, don't be mistaken that I don't adore the film. I enjoy greatly the three-hour dark and heroic journey as I never crave for the Batman but just another Batman in every new era, not to mention that Zoë Kravitz Selina Kyle need not be the Catwoman but a Catwoman who could rival Anne Hathaway's forever curvy beauty.

■by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

（​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.）

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects,

as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)