Editorial : Government Must Show Leadership in Handling Pandemic

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong has been hovering around the level between 200 and over 300 for several consecutive days. Unless there are special measures, it is believed that the number is unlikely to decline significantly. In contrast, the probability of a short-term rebound seems to be higher. After the first phase of the relaxation of social distancing measures at the end of last month, the Department of Health has repeatedly discovered large infection clusters. They were mainly in restaurants, and some were in entertainment venues. A total of at least 56 people have been infected in the Sky Cuisine cluster in Sheung Wan, involving more than 20 families at more than 20 tables. There are at least 14 cases in the Hung Hom pool hall cluster. As for the latest Kwun Tong private kitchen cluster, an infected person claimed that he or she had stayed at the scene only for about 10 minutes and got infected despite wearing a mask.

If we were in the previous four waves of the pandemic, cluster outbreaks of such a scale would have caused all parties to get tensed up. However, having experienced the fifth wave of the pandemic, Hong Kong is now faced with a fundamentally changed anti-epidemic situation. More than 90% of citizens have been vaccinated, and 86% have received two doses. In addition, epidemiological models estimate that more than 4.5 million people in Hong Kong have been infected in the fifth wave, and all those who have recovered have antibodies. Government expert advisor Yuen Kwok-yung believes that a barrier has been built in society against severe cases, and that citizens who are fully vaccinated need not worry. Of course, the problem now is that there are still some citizens who simply refuse to get vaccinated. According to the government's data, only three-quarters of elderly people who are in their 70s have received two doses. As for people aged over 80 and children aged between 3 and 11, only about 50% have received two doses. Plus, there are a small number of people in other age groups who have not received two doses. Experts have different views on how this "loophole" will affect the development of the pandemic in Hong Kong.

Another government expert advisor, Gabriel Leung, has pointed out that the real-time effective reproductive number of the virus in the city has rebounded significantly to a level quite close to 1 at the moment, meaning that one patient can infect one person. Citing epidemiological models, he estimates that a sixth wave of the pandemic may occur early next month and peak in early July, i.e., peaking after the 25th anniversary of the handover. Some public health experts have argued the opposite. As over 1,000 restaurants in Hong Kong resumed evening services more than half a month ago, and only a few clusters have emerged so far, they argue that the percentage is not high. They expect a low number of cases in the rebound of infection figures. They believe that a sixth wave of the pandemic will only emerge in winter and will be caused by a new variant of the virus.

In Hong Kong, there are still more than one million people who have not received two doses of vaccination, and more than 600,000 people have not received the first dose. If the pandemic flares up, it is not impossible for severe cases and deaths to rebound significantly. There are variables in the development of the pandemic, and the decision on which anti-epidemic measures to adhere to and which measures can be relaxed must be handled carefully. The government should continue to pay close attention to the trend of severe cases and deaths, and the pace must be adjusted in case of danger. As for the matter of whether to relax the vaccine pass requirements, it must be handled even more carefully.

明報社評2022.5.17：專家談疫情莫衷一是 政府需要展示領導力

香港進入「後第五波時期」，疫情往後如何發展、抗疫措施哪些要堅持哪些可放寬，專家莫衷一是。

本港新冠疫情每日新增個案，連續多天徘徊在200至300多宗水平，若無特別措施，相信不易再顯著下降，相比之下，短期反彈機率似乎還要高一些。上月底首階段社交措施放寬後，衛生署一再發現大規模群組感染，當中以食肆為主，亦有娛樂場所。上環「星月樓群組」累計至少56人感染，涉及逾20張枱逾20個家庭；紅磡桌球館群組則至少有14宗個案。最新的觀塘私房菜群組，有感染者報稱僅在場逗留約10分鐘，戴了口罩一樣中招。

換了是之前4波疫情，這種規模的群組感染，足以令各界神經繃緊，然而經過第五波疫劫，香港抗疫形勢根本變化了，已打針市民超過九成，完成兩劑接種者亦有86%，加上流行病學模型推算第五波全港超過450萬人感染，康復者目前皆有抗體。政府專家顧問袁國勇認為，社區已築起防重症屏障，打齊針市民毋須擔心。當然，現在問題是尚有一些市民堅拒打針。根據政府資料，七旬長者只有四分之三完成兩針接種，八旬以上及3至11歲人士，更只有大約五成打了兩針，加上其他年齡層也有小部分人未打夠兩針，這個「缺口」對本港疫情發展有何影響，專家看法不一。

政府專家顧問梁卓偉指出，本地病毒即時有效繁殖率顯著回升，目前已相當接近1的水平，即1名患者可傳染1人。他引述流行病學模型推算，下月初可能出現第六波疫情，並於7月上旬，即回歸25周年後見頂。有公共衛生學者則唱反調，認為全港逾千食肆重開晚市大半個月，迄今只出現個別群組，百分比不高，估計感染數字反彈有限，相信第六波疫情冬季才會出現，並且是由新變種病毒引發。

本港尚有過百萬人未完成兩劑接種，逾60萬人一針未打，萬一疫情復熾，重症死亡顯著反彈亦非不可能。疫情何去何從存在變數，抗疫措施哪些要堅持、哪些可放寬，處理必須慎重。政府應繼續密切留意重症死亡走勢，萬一出現險情，便要調整腳步；至於是否放寬疫苗通行證要求，更要加倍小心。

■Glossary 生字

hover : to stay close to sth, or to stay in an uncertain state

be/get tensed up : to become or feel nervous or worried so that you cannot relax

flare up : to suddenly start again or become worse

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects,

as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)