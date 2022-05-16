Editorial：Tackling Rainstorms on the Mainland

Last week's heavy rain brought 250mm of rainfall to Hong Kong, while 18 of the 21 cities in Guangdong recorded more than 260 mm of rainfall. Sanxiang, which is in Zhongshan, was the most affected region among them. It recorded rainfall of 799.9mm within 3 days, amounting to 45% of the average annual total rainfall. There are both factors of inevitability and chance contributing to the fact that Sanxiang is flooded every time it rains. Because Sanxiang is located in a low-lying area and close to the mouth of the Pearl River, the ebb and flow of the tide causes seawater to flood back. This, if coupled with coincidental heavy rain and high tides, will prevent rainwater from draining away and inevitably cause inundation. This time, the torrential rain resulted in waist-deep waters on some streets, but it was so commonplace it did not surprise the residents. That said, invariable flooding with natural causes on rainy days is anything but an untreatable ''terminal illness'', as part of the reason is the backward drainage system.

With the rapid economic development on the mainland in recent years, cities have continued to expand in terms of scale. There are many high-rise buildings, but the drainage systems have failed to keep up with the progress, resulting in clogged pipes. In 2012, Beijing suffered a once-in-60-year rainstorm. Roads under footbridges were seriously flooded, and a large number of vehicles were submerged by floodwater, resulting in 79 deaths. In 2021, due to an ultra-heavy rainstorm in Zhengzhou, subway trains were trapped in the tunnel. Vehicles were also flooded, resulting in the tragic death of 380 people. Inadequate flood forecasting and ineffective command of rescue operations are problems of poor management, so the tragedy was both natural and man-made. These lessons of blood have made local governments dare not take natural disasters lightly. A few days before the torrential rain in Guangdong this time, the government already employed various means to repeatedly remind the public to take precautions. Various mobilisation and contingency mechanisms were activated immediately, and schools were suspended for three days (the decisions were announced day by day). Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Beijing is constantly updating its drainage facilities. But it has been found that the drainage pipes in some parts of the old districts were made during the Qing Dynasty. Such progress in updating old facilities has really been baffling. The central government has seen this. The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development issued a requirement in 2013 that the drainage system in the central urban area of a provincial capital must be able to cope with a once-in-50-year rainstorm; the central urban area of a prefecture-level city, a once-in-30-year rainstorm; the central urban area of other cities, a once-in-20-year rainstorm. However, requirements are requirements after all, and there are no regulations on whether they will be implemented and when the standards will be reached. Nor is there any specific mechanism for inspection. Moreover, this requirement is only for the central urban area of a city. As for the surrounding towns, such as Sanxiang in Zhongshan, they have not been included in the list of improvement plans.

If the various facilities to divert rainstorms can function well, officials will be more confident about dealing with rainstorms. The entire system of diverting rainwater requires a lot of investment, and the results may not be seen during an official's tenure. A drainage system is for the long-term interests of the people. As extreme weather is set to become even more frequent, now is the time to act immediately.

■/ Glossary 生字 /

invariable：always the same; never changing

backward：having made less progress than normal; developing slowly

clogged：to block sth or to become blocked

