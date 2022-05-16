Mona's Musings：Poetry Picks

// No Matter The Wreckage by Sarah Kay /

My latest purchase at the beautiful ACO bookstore in Wanchai, with a great selection of different genres, themes, and cultural backgrounds. Sarah Kay's refreshing depiction of family, love, travel and romance carries a youthful spirit and a practised sensitivity. Readers are presented with vivid caricatures: how her brother ''jaywalked into the world from the womb'' and how her school teacher ''glided like a sailboat through the hallways''. The poet juxtaposes sweet moments of romance with its futility, sometimes via the distance of intimate objects like in ''The Toothbrush to the Bicycle Tire''. It is wonderful to see such rich emotions condense into clean snippets of the mundane life we all recognise.

// Sonnets from the Singlish by Joshua Ip /

The first poetry collection I ever owned outside of my prescribed readings at school. During one of Singapore's notorious daily showers, I took refuge in Books Actually, a cosy independent bookshop that featured a rich variety of local/Asian writings. Unlike Sarah's poetry, Joshua's sonnets have a fury undertone, navigating East-West cultural clashes, ''the High'' and ''the Low'', ''the English'' and ''the everything else''. He cleverly comments on local issues and stereotypes with extensive use of Singlish, the Singaporean-based creole of English, which itself embodies many things the poet discusses. Having always been told that Chinglish is a joke, I was inspired by Joshua's craft to rethink the way we orchestrate language in our given context.

Joshua's poetry also carries nostalgic values thanks to his extensive reference to pop culture at the time of writing. If you remember 沈佳宜 (Shen Chia-Yi) as I do, you may find an old friend in this sonnet collection.

