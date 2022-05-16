Australian in HK：A Dangerous Dog

But one day another dog, from the footpath, started barking at the tied up dog. The tied up dog broke free and attacked the barking dog.

Earlier this year NATO and Ukraine continuously ''barked'' at Russian President Vladimir Putin by insisting that Ukraine could join NATO, meaning that nuclear weapons might be located at Russia's door.

As Pope Francis said recently, Putin's anger was perhaps facilitated by NATO barking at Russia's door.

■The Pope's words are here

(link : https://bit.ly/3PcHdPG)

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com;

audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm

