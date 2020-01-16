英語雞精班：Trip Down Memory Lane——A Collection of Three Chinese Classics

In a revamp of My Favourite Chinese Stories (1995), this is a collection that retells the Chinese mythology of ''The Great Archer and the Moon Goddess'' (后羿射日與嫦娥奔月) and two stories of Chinese literature, ''The Dragon King It Was That Died'' (海龍王地府復仇記) and ''Monkey Borrows the Palmleaf Fan'' (孫悟空借芭蕉扇), from Journey to the West (《西遊記》). Each installation comes with audio narrations by Pamela Youde — who also wrote them — and dazzling illustrations by Lo King-man (盧景文), former Director of the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts and winner of the Life Achievement Award at the 15th Hong Kong Arts Development Awards.

The first of the series, The Great Archer and the Moon Goddess, go beyond the familiar territory of how the great Hou Yi shot down nine suns to save humanity, bringing readers from sweltering heat to the moon-washed roof sheltering Chang E and mystic caves with lurking beasts...（1 of 4）

̷̷ Text: Staff Charlene ̷

Thanks: The Chinese University of Hong Kong Press / Illustration: Lo King-man

●/ Giveaway 送好書 /

Want a copy of The Great Archer and the Moon Goddess? Answer the question below in either English or Chinese and send it with your name, address and phone number to english@mingpao.com. The giveaway closes on 23 May 2022. 4 readers will be picked in total.

◆Question: What is the importance of Chinese stories, fables and folk tales in your opinion?

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)