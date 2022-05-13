Editorial：HKMA's Intervention in Currency Market

According to the Linked Exchange Rate system (LERS), the Hong Kong dollar exchange rate fluctuates within the range of the Convertibility Undertaking between 7.75 and 7.85 according to market supply and demand. When the Hong Kong dollar exchange rate falls to the level of 7.85, the HKMA has to fulfil the commitment of the ''weak-side Convertibility Undertaking'', buying Hong Kong dollars and selling US dollars at the exchange rate of 7.85 at the request of banks to thus, support the Hong Kong dollar exchange rate and keep it within the floating range. Such a move will result in a corresponding reduction in the Hong Kong dollar balance in the Hong Kong banking system. The last time the HKMA bought Hong Kong dollars was at the end of March 2019. More than three years on, the HKMA had to act again according to the mechanism yesterday (12 May). It first took over HK$1.5 billion in selling orders during the New York trading hours, and then buying nearly HK$4.1 billion during the Hong Kong trading hours. The two operations involved a total of HK$5.668 billion.

The HKMA's execution of the weak-side Convertibility Undertaking is a normal operation under the design of the LERS. There is no sign that the Hong Kong dollar is being gone after or facing an abnormal situation (the same below). Yesterday, the HKMA also stressed that the Hong Kong dollar market continues to operate in an orderly manner, and that the HKMA will closely monitor the market situation and continue to maintain monetary and financial stability. Looking back, the last round of the HKMA's operation to buy Hong Kong dollars and sell US dollars was conducted against the bigger picture of the US's interest rate hikes and the strengthening of the US dollar. The background of the HKMA's intervention this time is also related to the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. However, it must be pointed out that back then the US's inflation rate was still significantly lower than 2%. The main purpose of interest rate hikes was to promote the normalisation of monetary policy. In contrast, the US is now facing an inflation rate of over 8%. Such a difference will directly affect the pace of US interest rate hikes as well as the trend of the exchange rates of the US dollar and the Hong Kong dollar for a period of time in the future.

After the 2008 financial tsunami, the US tried to prop up the economy with quantitative easing and an ultra-low interest rate environment. At the end of 2015, the Fed attempted to normalise monetary policy, raising interest rates by 0.25% nine times in three years, and the federal funds rate rose to 2.25-2.5%. In 2018 alone, the Fed raised interest rates four times. The US dollar rose particularly sharply, and the Hong Kong dollar was under pressure. The HKMA bought a total of over HK$120 billion from banks within one year from April 2018, driving the balance of the banking system back then down to HK$54.2 billion at one point. At present, the balance of Hong Kong's banking system exceeds HK$330 billion, and the HKMA is also backed by more than HK$1 trillion in Exchange Fund Bills. This means that it will not be a problem to defend the LERS. However, the current external economic situation is obviously more dangerous than that in 2018. Hong Kong cannot lose itself in a false sense of security.

The Sino-US rivalry is fierce. Since Joe Biden took office, he has been reluctant to substantially withdraw the Trump-era trade war measures against China. But recently, Biden has reportedly considered withdrawing tariffs on Chinese goods, hoping to reduce inflationary pressures. Hong Kong must stay alert and guard against sudden shocks.

明報社評 2022.5.13：金管局3年再接沽盤 美元強勢香港要留神

港匯受壓，觸及7.85港元兌1美元的弱方兌換保證水平，金管局3年多來首度入市捍衛匯價，一天兩度承接港元沽盤，合計逾56億港元。

根據聯繫匯率制度，港元匯率按市場供求，於7.75至7.85的兌換保證範圍內浮動，當港匯下跌觸及7.85水平，金管局就要履行「弱方兌換保證」承諾，應銀行要求，以7.85兌換水平買港元沽美元，從而支持港元匯價，保持在浮動範圍之內，有關操作會令本港銀行體系港幣結餘相應減少。金管局對上一次買入港元是2019年3月底，事隔3年多，昨天金管局再要按機制出手，先於紐約交易時段承接超過15億港元沽盤，其後又於香港交易時段「接貨」近41億港元，兩次操作合計涉款56.68億元。

金管局執行弱方兌換保證，乃是聯匯制度設計下的正常操作，沒迹象顯示港元面臨狙擊，又或出現異常狀况（下同）。昨天金管局亦強調，港元市場繼續運作有序，局方會密切監察市况，繼續維持貨幣及金融穩定。回看金管局上一輪買港元沽美元操作，大背景是美國加息美元走強。今次金管局出手，背景同樣與聯儲局加息有關，然而必須指出，當年美國通脹率仍明顯低於2%，加息主要是希望推動貨幣政策正常化，相比之下，現時美國面對超過8%的通脹率。這一差異會直接影響美國加息步伐，以及美匯、港匯未來一段時間走勢。

2008年金融海嘯後，美國以量化寬鬆及超低息環境救經濟。2015年底，聯儲局試圖將貨幣政策正常化，3年9度加息1/4厘，聯邦基金利率升見2.25至2.5厘。單計2018年，聯儲局4度加息，美元升勢尤其凌厲，港元受壓，金管局由2018年4月起的1年內，累計向銀行買入超過1200億港元，當時銀行體系結餘一度降至542億元。目前香港銀行體系結餘超過3300億元，另有金管局逾1萬億港元外匯基金票據為後盾，捍衛聯匯不成問題，不過當下外圍經濟狀况，明顯比2018年時凶險，香港不能大安旨意。

中美鬥爭激烈，拜登上台以來，一直不肯大舉撤去特朗普時代對華貿易戰措施，然而最近拜登據報亦考慮撤銷向中國貨加徵關稅，希望減輕通脹壓力。香港必須打醒十二分精神，提防突如其來衝擊。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

intervene：to become involved in a situation in order to improve or help it

rivalry：a state in which two people, companies, etc. are competing for the same thing

tariff：a tax that is paid on goods coming into or going out of a country

