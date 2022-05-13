John Larrysson's Column：How Do You Know?

There are four broad types of knowledge into which we can sort how we know things. We know things by faith, philosophy, experiment and experience.

Some things we know by faith. The Vikings believed that, those who die bravely in combat will go to Valhalla. This is religious faith. There is also faith in authority, such as when some people took hydroxychloroquine, because their president told them to. It seems silly to trust another to tell us what is true or not. However we frequently have to depend on people with greater knowledge than ourselves from auto mechanics, to medical doctors just to get along in this world.

We can also know things by philosophy. The height of philosophy is mathematical analysis. Philosophy includes computer simulations and logical reasoning. Such knowledge depends on good and complete information being put into the simulation.

In the modern era much knowledge is discovered by experimentation and observation. First people will develop a philosophical idea, or hypothesis, of what they expect, then design an experiment to test it. The results of an experiment are called empirical evidence or scientific knowledge. An example of such empirical evidence are the cell culture experiments that showed that hydroxychloroquine cures COVID-19 in cell culture experiments with human tissue.

That brings us to our last category of knowledge, hands on experience, sometimes called the school of hard knocks and in medicine it is called clinical results. Doctors and nurses reported that hydroxychloroquine had little or no effect on people sick with COVID-19. It was perfectly correctly scientific to say that hydroxychloroquine stopped COVID-19, but not clinical. It did work, but only in a dish, not in actual people.

■Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)