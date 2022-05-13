名人教英文：Consider one's position 考慮辭職

賈米爾：你有沒有聽到格瓦斯．克雷格事件？

Steve: Heard? It's all over today's papers. What a crook!

史蒂夫：聽到？今天所有報紙都大幅報道了。這個大貪官！

Jamil: Minister of Transport? Minister of sleaze more like. It must be the worst case of its kind in government for twenty years.

賈米爾：交通部長？ 不如改稱下流部長吧。這無疑是二十年來政府同類事件之中最嚴重的一次。

Steve: Yes. Making sure that millions-worth of contracts for new roads went to his pals' companies without any competitive bidding. That's corrupt.

史蒂夫：不錯。他使手段，務求百萬元計的新道路建築合同，都落在他朋友的公司手上，沒有任何競爭。那不是貪污是什麼。

Jamil: So what's going to happen now?

賈米爾：當局現在會怎麼辦？

Steve: Well I know what should happen. The prime minister should call him in and ask him to consider his position.

史蒂夫：我知道應該怎麼辦。首相應召見他，請他考慮辭職。

Jamil: And if he doesn't?

賈米爾：如果他不考慮呢？

Steve: He should sack him on the spot.

史蒂夫：那就應馬上把他革職。◆

To consider one's position 本義是「考慮本身的處境/位置」，但政壇人物常用作「考慮辭職」的委婉說法，於是漸漸有了「考慮辭職」這個意思，例如：(1) As the Watergate scandal spread, US President Richard Nixon came under great pressure to consider his position (水門事件愈鬧愈大，美國總統理查·尼克森受到巨大壓力，要考慮辭職) 。(2) He had to consider his position when his assistant was promoted over his head (他眼見助手獲得擢升，職位比他還高，不得不考慮辭職) 。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

