A Little English：An Interview with C‧3

''No idea whatsoever!'' came the cheerful reply. ''We're all in the hands of Mother Nature.''

This was not the answer I was hoping for. ''But you must have SOME idea,'' I pressed on.

''None at all! Your guess is as good as mine. It's up to many things— how the pack is shuffled and reshuffled, each individual's medical condition, the particular environment, the weather; so many factors come into play...''

I was stunned but refused to give up so easily. Despite its genial facade, maybe C was holding some deep, dark secret, some murderous agenda. ''Aren't you in control?'' I pursued.

Chuckling merrily, red cones rattling, C wheezed, ''That's a good joke! What, me in control — me, this infinitesimally tiny thing with not much brain or body or anything else, for that matter?''

''I find that hard to believe,'' I retorted.

''Well, that's your problem. Me, I don't call the shots (處於決策地位), everything is beyond my control and that's perfectly fine with me. I just happily go with the flow. Now YOU people are outright control freaks (控制狂), if you don't mind my saying so. Always trying to control others. May I suggest you first control yourself, before you become a nervous wreck — wrecking much of this planet as well.'' I hardly had time to digest this comment before I realised that, with astonishing speed, C had turned to go and was some distance away already. I dashed forward and made a desperate attempt to make C stay. This was easier said than done and in the struggle, a few red cones broke off.

''Ouch, let me go, you hooligan! What do you think you're doing? Oh no, now see what you've done!'' C was no longer in a cheerful mood.

''Can't we just pick up the broken bits and stick them back on?'' I suggested weakly.

''Don't be daft! Thanks to you, you've just jump-started the next mutation.''

■Useful VOCABULARY

(1) To reveal (v):

to make known, to disclose

Revelation (n):

new and unexpected knowledge

(2) To shuffle (v):

to put in a different order e.g. to shuffle a pack of cards. During the crisis, many organisations had to undergo an administrative reshuffle.

●Something to：DISCUSS

Which is a better way to weather a crisis — to go with the flow or to be in control?

Modern society is all about control. With the help of science and technology, we have invented countless machines and gadgets to control every aspect of daily life. Gathering data and being in control are not the same thing. How do you feel about this?

