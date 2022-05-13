Editorial：The Hong Kong Palace Museum

The Palace Museum is located in West Kowloon, covering an area of more than 10,000 square metres. It has cost $3.5 billion, which has been shouldered by the Jockey Club. At the end of 2016, the Hong Kong government signed a collaborative agreement with the Palace Museum in Beijing. The construction officially started a year and a half later, which has lasted five years and is about to be completed. Several days ago, the authorities arranged for a group of Legislative Council members and journalists to visit the museum in advance and talked about the facilities and the philosophy behind the architecture. As for the hundreds of precious cultural relics loaned by the Palace Museum in the Forbidden City of Beijing, they will be shipped to Hong Kong in batches later. The Palace Museum has commissioned the building of more than 200 world-class professional art exhibition cabinets. The museum is expected to open between late June and early July as scheduled.

When the Hong Kong government announced the plan back then, it mentioned that given China's policy of exporting cultural relics, it would have been very difficult for the Palace Museum in Beijing to loan national-grade cultural relics to Hong Kong for a long time without the support of the central government. Still, the matter aroused certain controversies in society, with some people arguing that the government ''did not launch a public consultation exercise beforehand'' and did not put the project out to tender before directly appointing the famous architect Rocco Yim as the architectural consultant, and so on. Meanwhile, the government emphasised that, to strive for the construction of the Palace Museum, information must be kept highly confidential and should not be leaked until it was ready. If the bidding process had been followed, it would be impossible for the museum to open in 2022. The atmosphere in Hong Kong at that time was such that matters involving the mainland or the central government often became highly politicised, and the Palace Museum was not spared from the controversy. But now is a different time, as Hong Kong's political environment has changed drastically. The Palace Museum will be completed on schedule without cost overruns. Its architectural style will be a combination of the characteristics of the Palace Museum in Beijing and modern design, displaying artistic uniqueness. The political controversy surrounding the Palace Museum in the past has completely vanished. The matter of how to make good use of such a gem at hand and how to properly manage and curate exhibitions will be the responsibility of the authorities.

For Hong Kong to become a cultural and artistic metropolis, the West Kowloon Cultural District will be the core. In the platform of John Lee, the Chief Executive-elect, there is mention of ''comprehensively enhancing the competitive capabilities'' of the West Kowloon Cultural District and even the development of the area into the ''cultural hub of the Greater Bay Area'' so as to make Hong Kong the first choice of venue for the exhibition of national-grade relics and art pieces and the presentation of performance arts. The West Kowloon Cultural District construction project has been in limbo for many years. The first batch of facilities, including the Xiqu Centre and the M+ Museum, have been completed and opened in succession in recent years. The opening of the Palace Museum will mark the gradual opening of the second batch of core facilities. Although performance venues such as the Performing Arts Complex have not yet been completed, the entire cultural district is finally taking shape step by step. The global COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, and Hong Kong has yet to reopen its borders. The conditions might not be ripe yet to use the West Kowloon Cultural District as a springboard for promoting the development of the Sino-foreign cultural and art exchange centre. However, the pandemic will end sooner or later. The authorities must make preparations for the ambitious goals ahead.

明報社評 2022.5.12：以故宮館帶動西九 助建文化藝術之都

香港故宮文化博物館（下稱故宮館）工程進入尾聲，可望如期7月對外開放，配合回歸25周年，成為西九文化區重要地標。

故宮館坐落西九，佔地逾萬平方米，馬會出錢，耗資35億元。2016年底，港府與北京故宮博物館簽訂合作協議，一年半後正式動工，歷時5年，竣工在即，當局日前率先讓一批立法會議員及記者參觀博物館，介紹設施及建築理念，至於北京故宮借出的數百件珍貴文物，稍後分批運港，故宮館已訂製逾200個世界頂級專業藝術品展櫃，預料可按原定進度，6月底至7月初開幕。

當年港府公布計劃，提到若非中央支持，以國家的文物出口政策，北京故宮方面實在很難長期借出國家級文物予香港，不過社會依然出現一些「爭議聲音」，有人質疑當局「事先未有諮詢公眾」、未有公開招標直接委任著名建築師嚴迅奇為建築顧問，云云，政府則強調，爭取興建故宮館，必須高度保密，水到渠成前不能走漏消息，若走招標程序，不可能在2022年開館。當時香港的氛圍，但凡涉及內地或中央的事情，往往變得高度政治化，故宮館亦未能倖免。此一時彼一時，香港政治環境大變，故宮館如期落成，並無超支，建築風格糅合了北京故宮特色和現代化設計，獨運匠心，以往圍繞故宮館的政治爭議煙消雲散，如何善用手上瑰寶，妥善管理，做好策展，就是當局的責任。

香港要成為文化藝術大都會，西九文化區是核心，候任行政長官李家超政綱，有關「全面提升競爭實力」的篇章，更提到要將西九發展成「大灣區文化樞紐」，帶動國家級文物藝術品及表演藝術，以香港為首選展覽及表演地點。西九文化區建設蹉跎多年，首批設施包括戲曲中心、M+博物館等，近年相繼落成開幕，故宮館開幕標誌第二批核心設施陸續開幕，雖然演藝綜合劇場等表演場地尚未竣工，然而整個文化區總算逐步成形。全球新冠疫情未完，香港尚未通關，借助西九文化區，推進中外文化藝術交流中心發展，也許尚欠東風，然而疫情總有完結之時，當局現在就要為大展拳腳做好準備。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

relic (of/from sth)：an object, a tradition, a system, etc. that has survived from the past

tender：a formal offer to supply goods or do work at a stated price

gem：a person, place or thing that is especially good

