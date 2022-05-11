Editorial : Step Up the Regulation of Mini-storage Facilities

In June 2016, a fourth-alarm fire broke out in the SC Storage warehouse at the Amoycan Industrial Centre. The blaze burned for five days and four nights, totalling 108 hours and claiming the lives of two firefighters. After a 65-day inquest, the Coroner's Court ruled that the two died by misadventure, meaning that they had entered the fire scene lawfully to protect citizens' lives and property, but unexpected conditions caused their deaths. The Coroner praised the two deceased firefighters for taking the initiative to put out the fire despite knowing clearly the dire condition of the fire scene. Describing the two as highly admirable, he stressed that they were "brave officers who had fallen in the line of duty". The Coroner's inquest has reconstructed how the incident happened in full. The fire was started by a faulty air-conditioner. The partitions in the mini-storage units were complicated and "maze-like". The widths of some corridors were not up to fire safety standards, and the fire fighting equipment was also substandard.

The government's regulation over the industry was lax, and it was only after the fatal fire six years ago that it tightened the fire safety standards for mini-storage facilities. The FSD launched an inspection and law enforcement operation against all mini-storages in Hong Kong and issued notices to nearly 1,000 mini-storages in succession, ordering them to eliminate the fire hazards in the facilities. Of these facilities, about 200 were prosecuted for failing to comply with the notices. However, the prosecution proceedings for only 49 cases have been completed. The government's fines and penalties were little and light, with absolutely zero deterrent effect on illegal operators. There are now about 700 mini-storages operating in Hong Kong. Only 374 of them have been confirmed as free from "common fire hazards", meaning that fire hazards still exist in nearly half of the mini-storage facilities.

Three years ago, an operator filed an application for judicial review, claiming that the FSD's restrictions on mini-storages had gone beyond the authority stipulated by the Fire Services Ordinance. They claimed that the requirements amounted to discrimination against the industry and was unconstitutional. In the next year, the High Court rejected the application, pointing out that many newcomers to the mini-storage industry were willing to collaborate with the policy. It also remarked that the applicant's theory that the "FSD had acted beyond its authority" was ridiculous. However, even now, the saying that "an appeal is under consideration by the industry" is still claimed as an excuse by some operators to refuse to comply with FSD regulations and refurbish their facilities.

The FSD once said that it will look into the introduction of a licensing system for mini-storages to enhance supervision. However, little follow-up has been seen since then. Now that the idea of a licensing system has been raised again by the Coroner's Court, the authorities should follow up on the matter seriously.

明報社評2022.5.11：迷你倉消防隱患仍在 政府監管執法要從嚴

6年前迷你倉四級大火，兩名消防員英勇殉職，死因庭裁定死於不幸。迷你倉大火後，政府雖然收緊監管，加強巡查執法，可是迷你倉消防隱患仍在，業界認為規管新措施「扼殺生存空間」，提出司法覆核，有迷你倉嘗試鑽空子規避監管，有迷你倉不遵從消防處的消除火警危險通知，並以「官司未完」為由，拖延當局檢控。當局加強違規執法，雷聲大雨點小。死因庭就慘劇提出多項建議，包括發牌規管經營迷你倉、工廈租戶須出席防火演習，當局應認真處理，亡羊補牢。

2016年6月，淘大工業村時昌迷你倉四級大火，焚燒5日4夜合共108小時，兩名消防員殉職。死因庭經過65天研訊，裁定二人死於不幸，意指兩人為了保護市民生命財產，合法進入火場，卻因節外生枝情況而罹難。裁判官讚揚兩名遇難消防員明知火場情況惡劣，仍主動請纓救火，令人欽佩，強調二人是「英勇殉職」。死因研訊還原事件始末，火災由冷氣機故障引起，迷你倉間隔複雜恍若「迷宮」，部分走廊闊度不符消防要求，防火設備亦不合規格。

政府監管粗鬆，及至6年前鬧出奪命冲天大火，才收緊迷你倉防火標準。消防處對全港迷你倉展開巡查執法行動，先後向近千間迷你倉發出通知書，要求消除火警隱患，當中約200間因為未有遵從遭檢控，但已完成檢控的僅得49宗。政府罰款少處分輕，對違規經營者毫無阻嚇力。本港現存正營運的迷你倉約有700間，當中確定沒有「常見火警危險」的只有374間，意味近半數迷你倉仍有火警隱患。

3年前，有經營商提出司法覆核，揚言消防處對迷你倉的限制，超越《消防條例》賦權，對行業構成歧視及違憲。翌年高院拒批覆核許可，指出不少新加入行業的迷你倉經營商願意配合政策，形容申請方的「消防處越權」說法荒謬，可是一些經營商至今仍以「業界考慮上訴」為由，拒絕遵從消防規定改裝。

消防處曾表示會研究引入迷你倉發牌制度，加強監管，惟之後缺乏進展。死因庭重提發牌規管，當局應認真跟進。

■Glossary

生字

in the wake of sb/sth : coming after or following sb/sth

throttle : to attack or kill somebody by pressing their throat in order to stop them from breathing

unconstitutional : not allowed by the constitution of a country, a political system or an organisation