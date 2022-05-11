Word Puzzle

1. The three commonest states of matter on Earth: solid, liquid, _____ (3)

2. Name of a machine that moves about on its own and may even look like a human being (5)

4. A: Do you know where I put the car keys, B.

B: Oh, yes. I _____ them in the fridge! (5)

6. To behave badly, beyond normal limits: to go too _____ (3)

7. To cut a thing into two parts, each about the same size: to _____ it (5)

8. A famous Australian tourist attraction: the Great Barrier _____ (4)

10. Adjective meaning covered with millions of tiny specks of dirt (5)

13. The sound a snake makes, or an angry cat (4)

14. A solid form of medicine: small, convenient to swallow (4)

Clues Down

1. A ball-game played on eighteen long stretches of grass (4)

2. Stay calm in both bad times and good: to take the _____ with the smooth (5)

3. The plural form of the word 'that' (5)

4. A favourite meal in England: _____ fish and chips (5)

5. To cause an activity to happen later than planned: to _____ it (5)

8. When many people are hurrying to or from work: the _____ hour (4)

9. An excess of care and attention; kindly meant but far more than is needed (4)

11. The small visible part of a very big problem: the _____ of the iceberg (3)

12. Abbreviation of a word meaning one of a number of books in a set (3)

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷

