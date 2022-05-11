Study Abroad：What Next?

There are also other options that I am not considering. In the US, some master's and most Ph.D. programmes provide a small stipend (salary) for students, so that they essentially get paid to learn, with the caveat that they have to spend a significant amount of time working as teaching assistants (TAs). Every class has TAs, and they grade homework and hold office hours in which students can get help. However, graduate school is not for everyone and is certainly not for me. I don't envisage myself writing a 50-page thesis and reading academic papers every day. I have been at school for as long as I can remember and it is time for a change!

■ Writer's Profile

Alice is a Sophomore at Cornell University majoring in Economics and Computer Science. Before university, she went to a boarding school in the UK for six years. She is passionate about sustainability, current affairs, data science and languages. If she is not working, you will probably find her discovering new places with her friends or making espresso.

