Onward and Upward：''Think of an Original Twist''

Untrained kids usually turn out stories that lack spark. Their grammar may be flawless, but their plots can be totally lifeless. In my experience, the best way to boost their original-twist production capacity is to show them how to actualise the dramatic potential in their plotlines that they have left untapped.

In my rewrite of a 11+ candidate's story below, by simply embellishing her narrator's background, I made her story sing.

11+ essay topic given: ''When I was Lost''

Student's version:

// My hike in the mountains outside my native city of St Petersburg was turning into a nightmare. It was so cold that my teeth kept chattering. The snow was so heavy that I couldn't see a thing. I was lost.

Night came and there was dead silence except for the howling of wolves. I was so afraid I would get eaten. I walked along some narrow paths, hoping I could find my way out, but all I saw were more mountains. Then I found a hut in the middle of nowhere. I rushed inside and made a campfire. Because I was so exhausted, I fell asleep immediately. In my sleep I heard some footsteps. At first I thought it was the wolves. The door opened and it was another hiker. He shared some of his food with me. The next day he led me back to St Petersburg. /

My rewrite:

// At one point, despite the months of rehabilitation I had undergone, whenever I saw glistening pieces of raw meat hanging in the canteen kitchen, my first instinct was still to grab and devour them...

''The Lost Boy'', the media christened me. It was speculated that when I was still a toddler, my parents perished in one of those blizzards so common in the harsh Siberian winters, and a wolf mother treated me as one of her cubs. By the time I was discovered by loggers, I was already eight years old, totally mute, with the gestures and dietary preferences of wolves.

Soon, men and women in thick glasses and white coats put me under observation, dying to find out whether humans can still learn to speak when well past the prime learning period. When they discovered that even after months of intensive classes I couldn't even mouth vowels, they concluded that I was forever lost and wrote scholarly papers featuring me as a subject.

The arms and legs of the lab staff who first attempted to put clothes on me still bore the scars from my scratching. I had never worn clothes and would never do. I once saw him jot down in his notebook ''Subject has no concept of nakedness and is incapable of feeling shame.''

The day finally came when the science people gave up on ever turning me into a human. PETA wrote to the White House pointing out it was cruel to try to deprive me of my wolfness. I was eventually flown to Siberia and released back into the wild. The first thing I did after I got my freedom back was to look for my wolf family: I had to share with them the choicest cut of filet mignon I had stolen from the canteen kitchen when my human minders weren't looking! /

Notice how, in my version, I was able to come up with an original twist on the meaning of ''lost'': though outsiders deem the wolf-child narrator ''lost'' when he returns to Siberia at the end of the story, from his point of view, he has simply gone back to the place he is most at home with.

文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

作者簡介﹕I'm an Oxford-educated writer and writing coach based in Hong Kong.

