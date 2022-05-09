Editorial：John Lee as the Next Chief Executive

In yesterday's (8 May) CE election, 1,416 members of the Election Committee voted in support of John Lee. Only eight votes of ''not support'' were cast, meaning that the voter turnout was as high as 99%, a record-breaker. The Liaison Office described the election as ''further implementing the principle of patriots governing Hong Kong'' and ''showing the progressiveness and superiority of the new electoral system''. After his election, John Lee said that the number of votes was very important encouragement to him, but more important was the support of the public. After the central government revamped the electoral system, Hong Kong's political ecology changed. John Lee was the only candidate in this election. The ultra-high percentage of the vote that he has clinched reflects the unprecedented unity of the patriotic camp. However, it is believed that many people hope that competition will be the norm in future CE elections and that the ''one-person'' model will be an exception. The special constitutional status of the CE lies with the dual-responsibility system. This means the CE has to answer to both the central government and citizens of the SAR. Even though John Lee has been elected with a high number of votes, he also took the initiative to say that he needed to win the support of the public, expressing belief that ''a government with sincerity and achievements'' would eventually win the approval of the public.

Due to the pandemic, this year's CE election was postponed from the usual March to May. Merely a month or so passed between John Lee's declaration of his candidacy and his election as CE, and there will only be less than two months between his election and taking office on 1 July. Time will be extremely tight for work such as giving details to his platform and forming his governance team. In the past, CE elects faced many constraints when trying to form their governance teams. Many able people had reservations about joining because the government was ''too hot a kitchen'', while the public was also concerned about whether there was pork-barrel appointment of people.It is hoped that in the new political ecology, the new government can implement the principle of appointing people on merit and organise a strong and like-minded team.

Those in power need to aspire to achieve, be able to achieve and succeed in achieving things. More importantly, they need to understand what ''governing for the people'' really means. The SAR government discusses matters but makes no decision. When it does make a decision, it does not execute it or is troubled by low executive capabilities. From this perspective, good governance is the goal of reform. But from the perspective of governing for the people, good governance is, strictly speaking, just the means. It is of course one of the goals of the administration to give citizens a greater sense of gain. However, there is a sense of gain on a material level and that on a spiritual level. Likewise, the relationship between the government and citizens is not simply one between a service provider and a target of services. To bring society together and unite the hearts of the people, the government needs to have the same vision and ideals as the people.

John Lee said earlier that he hoped to attract Hong Kong people who had emigrated in recent years to come back with his governing achievements and was willing to welcome young people who had participated in the anti-amendment storm — and who had shouldered their legal responsibilities — back into society. That was said to be a gesture of goodwill. However, it will be difficult to expect the ideological antagonism to go away in the short to medium term. That said, the new government can at least put more effort into maintaining social justice and use shared ideals and practical actions to unite the people's hearts.

明報社評 2022.5.9：讓香港社會更公平 以共同理想促團結

第六屆行政長官選舉，唯一候選人李家超高票當選。

昨天特首選舉，李家超獲1416名選委投票支持，只有8票不支持票，得票率高達99%，打破歷屆紀錄。中聯辦形容這次選舉「進一步貫徹愛國者治港原則」，「彰顯新選舉制度的進步和優越」。李家超當選後表示，得票數字對他是非常重要的鼓勵，但更重要是市民支持。中央修改選舉制度後，香港政治生態已變，今次選舉只有李家超一名候選人，超高得票率反映愛國陣營空前團結，不過相信不少人都希望，未來特首選舉，有競爭是常態，「一人模式」是特例。行政長官憲制地位之特殊，體現於雙負責制，既向中央負責，亦向特區市民負責。李家超雖然高票當選，但亦主動提到要爭取市民支持，認為「一個有誠意、做成事的政府」，最終能夠得到市民認同。

疫情影響，今屆特首選舉，由往常的3月押後至5月。李家超由宣布參選到當選，大約只有一個月，由當選到7．1就任，亦只有不足兩個月時間，無論細化政綱還是組班工作，都非常急迫。以往特首組班面對不少掣肘，很多才俊之士，都因為政府「熱廚房」溫度太高，對加入有保留；另外，外界亦關注政治酬庸對用人的影響。但願在新的政治生態下，新政府能夠貫徹用人唯才原則，組織起一支志同道合、強而有力的團隊。

管治者要想幹事、能幹事、幹成事，更要思考施政為民，所為何事。特區政府議而不決、決而不行、執行力差，從這一角度看，良政善治是改革目標，但從施政為民角度，良政善治嚴格而言亦只是手段。讓市民有更多獲得感，當然是施政目標之一，但獲得感既有物質生活上的層次，亦有精神上的層次，政府與市民的關係，亦非單純是服務提供者與服務對象。政府要團結社會凝聚人心，需要與民眾有共同的願景、共同的理想。

李家超早前表示，盼以施政成績吸引近年移居外地的港人回來、樂意接納已承擔法律責任的反修例青年重投社會，被視為釋出善意，但要短中期消弭意識形態對立，實亦難以強求，可是新政府至少可以在社會公平方面多下工夫，以共同理想和實際行動，凝聚人心。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

emigrate：to leave your own country to go and live permanently in another country

goodwill：kind feelings towards or between people and a willingness to be helpful

antagonism：feelings of opposition and hate

