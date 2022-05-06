名人教英文：To the last ditch / 奮鬥到底

格倫達：那棵樹已有七百歲，是棵魁梧的橡樹，也是本區最大的一棵樹。

Barrie: Is that the one the district council says must be chopped down to allow the new road to go through?

巴里：就是區議會說必須砍掉以讓位給新馬路的那棵樹嗎？

Glenda: Yes, and everyone around here is outraged. That's the tree where our village holds its summer festival. And that's been going on for nearly three hundred of those seven hundred years.

格倫達：不錯。附近街坊都很憤怒。本村的夏日慶典，在這棵七百年大樹之下舉行，至今將近三百年了。

Barrie: So it's really historic.

巴里：這棵樹實在很有歷史價值。

Glenda: Yes it is. We can't just stand by and let it be destroyed.

格倫達：不錯。我們不能袖手旁觀，任其毀滅。

Barrie: So what are you going to do?

巴里：那你們打算怎麼辦？

Glenda: We've organised a campaign to save the tree. We've got our MP behind us and lots and lots of organisations. And we're crowd-funding for donations.

格倫達：我們組織了救樹運動，獲得本區國會議員以及很多機構支持。我們還舉辦眾籌，呼籲大家捐款。

Barrie: D'you think that'll be enough?

巴里：你認為這樣就足夠了嗎？

Glenda: Well, we're prepared to lie down in front of the bulldozers if we have to. We're going to fight to the last ditch.

格倫達：必要的話，我們會躺在推土機前，實行抗爭到底。

Barrie: That's the spirit!

巴里：抱這樣的精神就對了！◆

Ditch 一般指「溝渠」，但 last ditch 中的 ditch 是指「戰壕」。這成語應是出於十七世紀荷蘭共和國統治者奧蘭治親王威廉 (William of Orange)：一六七二年，英、法兩國有意脅迫荷蘭臣服，承諾立威廉為荷蘭王國君主，威廉拒絕，說寧願「戰死於最後一條壕溝 (die in the last ditch)」。所以，last ditch 有「拚命抵抗」或「盡最後努力」的意思，常見於 last-ditch effort、last-ditch attempt、die in the last ditch、to the last ditch 等詞語，例如：(1) In a last-ditch attempt to prevent war, he offered to sign a treaty of mutual cooperation with the barbarians (他為免戰爭，盡最後努力，提議與蠻人簽署雙方合作條約)。(2) Are you prepared to die in the last ditch to prevent this from happening? (你會不會不惜一切犧牲，防止這樣的事發生？)

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

■休刊小啓：英文版 將於5月9日佛誕假期休刊一天，5月10日復刊。編輯部

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)