Coming Up for Air：Slow and Steady Wins the Race

We used to travel to the US for such visits at least once a year when we were living in Hong Kong. But this tradition came to an end when the government rolled out its draconian quarantine policies. For normal people like ourselves who didn't want to spend weeks locked inside a sealed room — who does, really? — we waited and we held out hope that the government would recognise the absurdity of its quarantine policy.

We waited for two years and decided we couldn't wait any longer and so we left Hong Kong for good.

The wait was especially tortuous for Jenny because her parents, Jerry and Mary Ann, are older and have had a host of health problems during the pandemic. They also live on and run a bamboo nursery, mostly by themselves. The work that needs to be done to keep the nursery running and the bamboo growing can be strenuous, sweaty and dangerous.

And so it is not unusual for Jenny and I to spend some time during our visits to the bamboo nursery to tend to parts of it that need attention. Cutting back weeds. Repairing a fence. Clearing brush. Not surprisingly, as Jerry and Mary Ann have gotten older, the list of things that need or should be done around the nursery has gotten longer.

One morning I arrived at the nursery to discover that a shelf inside the 'barn'— a building I'd describe as the nursery's flagship structure; part potting shed, part workshop, part machine room, nestled among once thriving greenhouses — had cracked in the middle and was on the verge of collapse. Jerry had already seen it and was working to repair and shore up the shelf. I volunteered to help.

Of all four of our parents, Jerry has aged the most during the pandemic. He suffers from Parkinson's disease among other things. The disease is at the state where every movement Jerry makes has slowed and seems to require his utmost concentration and focus. Talking. Drinking. Walking. I thought to myself that even if my help wasn't welcome it would be needed.

The shelf, it turned out, had cracked once before and someone had screwed a thin piece of wood across the crack to keep the shelf from buckling completely. Jerry's first plan was to drill a few more screws into this piece of wood and the shelf behind it. This he did with the same kind of effort and sheer will that he employed for routine everyday tasks. Sometimes he grunted when he pressed the drill against a particularly uncooperative screw the way someone might grunt when lifting a cinder block.

But the shelf was so rotted that putting screws into it was like putting candles into an ice cream cake. And so it was off to Plan B: bracing the shelf from below with a long piece of wood, or, if one owns a bamboo nursery, a bamboo pole. Jerry found a dried bamboo pole that was close to what he needed but a bit long and so he set about cutting it to the right length with a hand saw.

I held the bamboo on the other end for him and gritted my teeth as I watched Jerry, his arm shaking, drive the teeth of the saw into the bamboo. He pushed and pulled the saw slowly and methodically but only managed to cut through about three-quarters of the wooden tube before he couldn't go any further. He wiggled the saw free from the bamboo and set it aside.

At this point I thought Jerry would ask me for my help but he didn't. Instead, he went to a nearby workbench and retrieved another tool: a power saw. I don't remember what my exact reaction was to seeing this. Maybe I swallowed hard. Gritted my teeth again. Or said a silent prayer. What I didn't do was insist on taking over. Not that I didn't want to; I certainly did. But Jerry didn't ask for help. And that, to me, was all that mattered.

With the power saw in hand, Jerry made quick work of the partially-cut bamboo. When he finished, he reminded me of a sushi chef who had just finished slicing a piece of tuna for an eager, hungry patron. The master at his craft. That's Jerry. And he still had it.

■ by Albert Wan

​Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

(Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk)

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)