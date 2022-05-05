Editorial：The Opening of the East Rail Line Cross-Harbour Extension

From its conception to its realisation, the East Rail Line Cross-Harbour section was nearly 30 years in the making. Back in 1994, the British colonial government published the Railway Development Strategy, mentioning the possibility of a fourth cross-harbour railway. After the handover, the SAR government proposed the Shatin to Central Link project. This grand development plan, which subsequently led to the merger of the two railways, has a profound impact on the development of public transport in Hong Kong. The opening of the East Rail Line Cross-Harbour section on 15 May and the completion of the Shatin to Central Link project are indeed significant landmarks from the perspective of railway development in Hong Kong. However, the myriad of controversies of the whole project have undoubtedly exceeded the expectations of all parties.

The government originally estimated that the construction cost of the Shatin to Central Link project would be around $70 billion. Unexpectedly, there were repeated delays, and ultimately the bill ran over budget by at least $10 billion. Many engineering problems also came to light in the process. The scandal over fraudulent works in the Hung Hom Station platform project four years ago was due to the MTR's dereliction of duty. The government, as a major shareholder in the MTR, had failed to exercise proper supervision, and it ordered the resignation of the MTR management in an unprecedented move as a remedial measure. At the end of last year, the MTR said that the East Rail Line Cross-Harbour section would open in June and July this year. Now the opening date has been changed to mid-May, which the MTR describes as opening ''ahead of schedule''. But according to the original plan, the section between Hung Hom and Admiralty should have been completed in 2019. In other words, the opening of the East Rail Line Cross-Harbour section will in fact be three years late. In the future, there will still be many large-scale railway projects in Hong Kong. The government has vowed that it has learnt a lesson and will strengthen the supervision of the projects. It is hoped that the authorities and the MTR have truly taken stock of the woes and will not make the same mistakes again.

The overloaded Cross-Harbour Tunnel makes travelling across the harbour an inconvenient journey of time-consuming traffic jams. From 15 May onwards, the East Rail Line will take passengers directly across the harbour, and it will take just five minutes to travel from Hung Hom Station to Exhibition Centre station. Many of those who used to take the Cross-Harbour Tunnel to cross the harbour will believably opt for the new rail link. For citizens who travel along the East Rail Line between New Territories districts and areas such as Admiralty and Wan Chai, much time will also be saved, since they will not need to change trains to cross the harbour anymore. The appeal of the East Rail Line Cross-Harbour section is not only about saving time, but also about saving money.

Bus companies estimate that the number of passengers commuting via the Cross-Harbour Tunnel by bus will fall by at least 20,000 to 30,000 every day. To cope with operating pressure and make up for the loss of revenues, the reorganisation of bus routes, the reduction of service frequencies and fare increase requests will be inevitable, and they will all affect many citizens. The government cannot ignore the related impact on people's livelihood by simply saying that the matter will be ''decided by the invisible hand of the market''. In recent years, the MTR accidents that have seriously affected public transport services are still fresh in the minds of citizens. To leave more room for operation of bus companies is to leave more room for manoeuvre for Hong Kong's public transport services so that they can have more flexibility to cope with unforeseen situations.

明報社評 2022.5.5：東鐵過海雖便民 連鎖影響要處理

東鐵線過海段作為第四條過海鐵路，本月15日通車，這是本港鐵路發展一個里程碑，亦為歷盡超支延誤等風波的沙中線工程寫下句號。

東鐵過海由概念化為實現，歷時接近30年。1994年，港英政府發表的《鐵路發展策略》，便談及第四條過海鐵路的可能。回歸後，特區政府提出沙中線方案，這項發展大計，其後促成兩鐵合併，對本港公共運輸發展影響深遠。5．15東鐵過海線開通，沙中線工程告一段落，從本港鐵路發展史的角度，確有重大標誌性，只是整項工程爭議之多，無疑亦超乎各方預期。

政府原先估計，沙中線造價約700億元，未料工程一再延誤，埋單計數至少超支百億元，其間還爆出多項工程問題。4年前的紅磡站月台工程造假風波，港鐵失職，政府作為港鐵大股東，監管不力，亡羊補牢，飭令港鐵管理層辭職，更是史無前例。去年底，港鐵表示東鐵過海段今年6、7月通車，現在改為5月中，港鐵形容是「提前通車」，可是若比照原來計劃，紅磡至金鐘段應於2019年完成，換言之，東鐵過海線實際遲了約3年才通車。未來香港尚有很多大型鐵路工程，政府矢言前事不忘，已加強工程監管，唯盼當局和港鐵真有痛定思痛，不再重蹈覆轍。

紅隧超負荷，市民塞車過海費時失事。5月15日起，東鐵線直接過海，紅磡站搭車至會展站只需5分鐘，以往經紅隧過海的市民，相信不少人會改搭新線；對於由東鐵沿線新界地區往返金鐘、灣仔一帶的市民，日後毋須轉車直接過海，同樣可以節省不少時間。東鐵過海線的吸引力，除了省時，還有省錢。

巴士公司估計，紅隧過海巴士乘客，每日至少流失2萬至3萬人次，為了應付經營壓力及填補收入損失，隨之而來的，自然是重組路線、削減班次、要求加價，凡此種種，必定影響很多市民，政府不能以一句「交由市場無形之手決定」，就忽略相關民生問題。近年港鐵發生事故嚴重影響公共運輸服務的例子，市民記憶猶新，讓巴士公司有多一些經營空間，實際亦是為本港公共運輸服務，預留多些彈性應變能力。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

conception：the process of forming an idea or a plan

in the making：in the process of becoming sth or of being made

merger：the act of joining two or more organisations or businesses into one

