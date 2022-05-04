The fifth wave of the pandemic has battered all industries in Hong Kong. As the city's economy shrunk by 4% year-on-year in the first quarter, the housing market has also been affected. In March, the private home price index released by the Rating and Valuation Department purportedly fell to a 15-month low. Nevertheless, the index was only 4.2% down from the historic high last summer. When the economy picks up after social distancing measures are loosened amid the easing pandemic, people in the real estate industry estimate that the housing market will boom and expect that property sales will experience a "dual rise in price and volume" in the second quarter.

During the CE hopeful's question-and-answer session several days ago, John Lee talked about the problem of astronomical property prices. He said that stabilising property prices was the most suitable path for Hong Kong and that would also be one of his policy goals. When asked by a reporter about whether the "vacant property tax" would be re-introduced to increase the supply of private housing, Lee did not respond, only saying that he would compress all the procedures related to housing development. Leung Chi-kin, Chairman of the Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, echoed Lee's "idea of stabilising housing prices" yesterday (3 May), suggesting that "it will be good enough to have an annual rise of a few percentage points for the property prices". Believably, many people would want to ask: given that the current housing prices are already "unattainable", how can flats still be affordable if prices increase by a few percentage points every year?

Of course, the real estate economy of Hong Kong has become so twisted that if property prices fall sharply, not only will real estate developers be under pressure, but the government's revenues will also fall significantly and a large number of people with mortgage debts will become property owners in negative equity. A chain of disasters will then ensue. For the sake of social stability, the government cannot allow property prices to tumble. Both the last two governments declared the aim of stabilising housing prices, but property prices still went up and up. While John Lee has set "stabilising home prices" as one of his policy goals, the crux of the matter is what he will actually achieve. If he understands the term "stabilising" in the same way as property developers do, meaning that the property prices will rise by a few percentage points every year, it is likely that citizens and young people who intend to buy their own homes will only feel frustrated and hopeless.

明報社評2022.5.4：樓價平穩更要可負擔 只升不跌非合理主張

上樓難置業難是社會之痛，行政長官候選人李家超表示，造地建屋要提速提量，樓價平穩是其施政目標之一。近兩屆政府皆強調穩定樓價，然而樓價依然節節上升，未來數年一手私樓落成量恐比之前幾年還要少，平抑樓價知易行難，考驗下屆政府的決心和執行力。可是地產界所講的樓價「平穩」，乃是年年都要升幾個百分點，一般市民加薪幅度根本不可能追上，長此下去，無樓與有樓將成為無法踰越的貧富鴻溝。樓價平穩的含意，應該是避免樓價大起大落，並非保證穩步向上。香港樓價遠遠脫離一般人負擔能力，管治者必須處理，否則貧富懸殊等社會矛盾勢必加劇。

第五波疫情打擊百業，本港經濟首季按年萎縮4%，樓市亦受影響。差餉物業估價署私樓價格指數3月份樓價指數號稱跌至15個月低位，然而跟去年夏天的歷史高位相比，亦不過跌了4.2%。隨着疫情回落，社交距離措施解封，經濟回暖，地產業界預期樓市氣氛將轉旺，次季樓市將「價量齊升」。

日前特首候選人答問會，李家超談及樓價高企問題，表示樓價平穩最適合香港，亦是其施政目標之一。記者問會否重推「空置稅」增加私樓單位供應，李家超未有回應，只說會壓縮所有建屋流程。地產建設商會主席梁志堅昨天附和李家超的「樓價平穩論」，提出「每年升幾個百分點便好」。不少市民相信都想反問一句：現在樓價已經「高不可攀」，每年再升幾個百分點，還有可能負擔得來嗎？

當然，香港房地產經濟已扭曲到一個地步，倘若樓價大跌，不僅地產商有壓力、政府收入大減，大批正在供樓的市民更有可能淪為負資產，引發連鎖式災難。政府為了社會穩定，不能讓樓價暴跌。近兩屆政府皆表示希望樓價平穩，惟樓價依然拾級而上。李家超以「樓價平穩」為施政目標，實際做出什麼成績才是關鍵。倘若李家超對「平穩」的看法，跟地產商一樣，即樓價年年升幾個百分點，有意置業的市民和年輕人，恐怕只會感到沮喪絕望。

■Glossary

生字

a sore point : a subject that makes you feel angry or upset when it is mentioned

chasm (between A and B) : a very big difference between two people or groups, for example because they have different attitudes

purportedly : used to say that sth has been stated to have happened or to be true, but this might not be the case