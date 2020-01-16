Common Nonsense：To Scream or Not to Scream

I don't remember if I screamed when watching Scream some 25 years ago. Nevertheless a quarter of a century has faded silently into the abyss of the past ever since. Scream was succeeded by Scream 2, 3 and 4 in the last two decades, and the four episodes complete themselves as a subgenre of horror films: Stab to scream aka horror-slasher!

But the Scream franchise as a phenomenon is larger than life as it goes beyond the mere but eternal self-looping of Ghostface masks, serial killer(s), multiple stabbings, piercing screams, brainless blondes and a lot of inexplicable nonsense! It shines instead by having its serious play on self-references and brutal mockeries of the clichés of other horror movies ranging from Halloween, Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street. It distinguishes itself from others indeed (of course I am not talking about the funny Scary Movie series but the I Know What You Did Last Summer series!). If you still remember the character Randy (the nerd toiling in a video shop but a veteran aficionado in horror movies) in the first Scream, you must have by now recognised that he's instrumental in guiding the audience to think in the stereotypical horror movie logic (any serial killer has a motive), then ditching it (now the killer just wants to kill), eventually resuming it (the killer Billy in fact hates his first victim who had an affair with his father!). Randy is the curator always whispering to us from the screen as to how to participate in the film by sometimes outwitting the plot but still being fooled at other times.

When it comes to Scream 2, the original Scream is transformed into a film titled Stab being screened in the town. The Ghostface-masked killer re-emerges in the cinema on a sneak preview evening and stabs his victim (a beautiful African-American girl who, minutes ago, most probably thought with a disgusted look, 'Why must the Ghostface mask be white!') to death which the audience only merrily takes it as a clever publicity spectacular! The next day, when the murder news breaks, Randy appears (hmmmm, quite expectedly!), joining a seasoned discussion on film sequels in his film theory class. Totally unimpressed, Randy dismisses the aesthetic value of any sequel at all, 'Sequels suck!' I like that!

It turns out that Scream 2 doesn't suck (at least it doesn't suck in the wholesale way implied by Randy) as it features Stab in the movie feeding us cues and miscues to the development of the plot. Then it really surprises me by getting rid of Randy who's conveniently killed by the Ghostface killer! Without Randy, we are left without a curator to become free but unguided spectators wandering in the chambers of a gallery. My memory fails me or simply vanishes after Randy's disappearance in the franchise as if time has become Edvard Munch's scream face sucking up all our lived existence. Now I don't quite remember Scream 3 and 4 at all. I'm sorry.

Perhaps my partial amnesia has a reason which the most recent instalment of Scream softly reminds me of. (Now some spoilers below. Watch out for yourself!) Yes, it's a 2022 production but the title is just Scream without a tail, same as the first one that came out 25 years ago. We may first legitimately wonder whether it's another sequel or simply a bold reboot (check out the many universes of our Spider-Man). The film knows well in advance all our wonders. Not long after the opening scene (almost a replica of the doomed Drew Barrymore kitchen butchering scene in the original), we are introduced to the discussion of 'requel' among a bunch of youngsters who would apparently be either the killer(s)- or victims-to-be. A 'requel', we are told, is a revisit of the same subject matter but not necessarily a reboot or a linear continuation of the preceding instalments. It's a self-reflexive statement suggesting what we are supposed to expect: a hybridity of the familiar and unfamiliar.

The familiar is provided by the arrival of the old cast of Sidney, Gale and Dewey! They're the survivors of the murders as well as the film franchise. They've come to pass the torch to the new generation of the franchise which shall go on. Probably their comfortable and even heroic resumption of their old roles renders the franchise a time capsule telling us that the present is built on those good old days whereas who we have become now is the layered accumulation of all our good old selves lived in the past. Call me sentimental, I won't shun.

The unfamiliar is how the franchise has admitted the power and influence of other forms of media, notably the sweeping discourses on social media. The ideas generated there propel the protagonists of the film to act and react, thereby giving fresh momentum to drive the franchise forward. I was quite taken aback when it's revealed in the film that it was the online dissatisfaction with the preceding sequels to Stab (always the alter ego of Scream) that prompted the diehard fans to conceive how to save the franchise by playing out new murder tricks in reality (but only the 'reality' in films!) to excite the film-makers to make better sequels or requels in our living life! Well, when you're not suffering a hangover, you may well appreciate the intrigue as if you're looking at yourself between two mirrors. Pretty good stuff, though too much to be accommodated by another time capsule.

Admittedly what stays in a time capsule isn't time but the memories of the times. Will the old cast resurface again in the next instalment of Scream (What shall it be called? Scream 2.0?) after their passing of the torch? Will I still live or be free to see the next instalment?

Sadly, Wes Craven, the director of all the first four Scream movies, didn't live to see the requel to his franchise. Long live the franchise!

