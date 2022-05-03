Editorial：New Government Must Not Be Out of Touch

It has been over three weeks since John Lee resigned as Chief Secretary for Administration on the 8th of last month to run for CE. As he started his campaign late, John Lee has had to spend much time contacting Election Committee members of different sectors and drafting his manifesto. There have not been many activities in which he could face the public. For the public, the relatively memorable moments were his previous visits with people living in subdivided flats and small businesses. On Labour Day, the day before yesterday (1 May), John Lee hit the streets to learn about community organisations and services. He also went to a wet market to meet with citizens, the second time he had done so since entering the race. In last Saturday's forum organised by electronic media, John Lee had an opportunity to elucidate his ideas and present himself to the public. His performance has met with a mixed reception from various parties. Some have described it as solid, while some have said that he was evading the important and dwelling on the trivial.

In recent CE races, candidates hit the streets and were at loggerheads with each other. There were even highly charged debates in the election forums. Though ordinary members of the public do not have the vote, the intense atmosphere of the elections drew many people's attention to the developments of the races. In the upcoming election, in contrast, only John Lee has successfully entered the race. Missing is the past ideological contests between the pro-establishment camp and the pan-democrats, while the traditional pro-establishment camp is also unprecedentedly united. Some people think that the election campaign has become ''slicker'', and that it is a good thing that there will not be mud-slinging and digging-up of scandals by different sides. However, as the outcome of the election has already been determined even though the Election Committee has not voted, it is also a fact that citizens are much less concerned about the election than before.

Election forums broadcast live on TV are good opportunities for candidates to step into the limelight more. It is a pity that the question-and-answer (Q&A) session for the CE candidate — which has just passed — did not have a live audience because of the pandemic. There were only questions from reporters on the scene and pre-recorded ones from the public, which somewhat created a sense of remoteness. In terms of content, there were not many memorable moments in the Q&A session. One of them was when John Lee talked about the property market and expressed hope that property prices would remain stable. Another segment that relatively more people were concerned about was when John Lee was asked about his view on Hong Kong people immigrating and how he would mend the fences with the young. John Lee stressed that he would narrow down the differences and attract talent to return to Hong Kong with the results of his governance. Stabilising property prices is easier said than done. For now, we can only wait and see what achievements John Lee can deliver. In recent years, distrust of the government has been pervasive in Hong Kong society, and the rift between the government and the public is deep. Winning the people's approval with achievements of governance and giving citizens a sense of gain more frequently is of course a way to win people's hearts and rebuild trust. But those running the city should also get in touch with the public more and come up with ways to get closer to citizens.

After Carrie Lam came to power, the Central Policy Unit became effectively defunct. Many people believe that this change greatly weakened the government's grasp of public sentiment. The anti-amendment storm in 2019 was thus due to the fact that the authorities didn't understand public sentiment and forcefully pushed ahead with the amendment bill. The re-establishment of the Central Policy Unit can help the SAR government understand the pulse of society and grasp public opinion in the cyberworld. This is particularly necessary as the political ecology cannot fully reflect the entire political spectrum of society.

明報社評 2022.5.3：施政需要接地氣 與民溝通減疏離

行政長官選舉在即，唯一候選人李家超上周五公布政綱後，展開連串面向公眾的活動，包括出席電視直播論壇和落區。

李家超上月8日辭任政務司長準備參選，至今3個多星期。由於競選工作遲起步，李家超要花不少時間接觸不同界別選委及草擬政綱，面向公眾的活動較少，外界印象較深的是，之前他探訪劏房戶及小商戶，前天五一勞動節假期，李家超落區了解社區組織服務，以及到街市接觸市民，乃是參選以來第二次。上周六的電子傳媒論壇，是李家超面向公眾闡述理念表現自己的機會，各方評價言人人殊，有人形容是四平八穩，亦有人認為他避重就輕。

近屆特首選戰，候選人落區造勢針鋒相對，選舉論壇更是火花四濺，雖然一般市民無份投票，但在選舉熱烈氣氛下，不少人都會關注「戰情」發展。相比之下，今次選舉只有李家超一人「入閘」，既無昔日建制泛民意識形態之爭，傳統建制陣營也空前團結，有人認為競選活動變得「乾淨」，不搞互相攻訐挖黑材料是好事，惟選委未投票，大局早已定，市民投入關注度大打折扣，亦是事實。

電視直播選舉論壇，是候選人增加曝光的好機會，可惜剛過去的特首候選人答問會，以疫情為由不設現場觀眾，僅得在場記者及公眾預先錄影提問，多少令人有一種距離感。論內容，答問會令人印象深刻之處亦不多。李家超談樓市，希望樓價保持平穩是其一；問到如何看港人移民、如何與年輕人修補關係，李家超強調要以施政成果收窄分歧、吸引人才回流，是另一段較多人關注的對答。平抑樓價知易行難，李家超能夠交出什麼成績，現在只能觀望。近年香港社會瀰漫不信任政府情緒，官民隔閡很深，以施政成果爭取認同，讓市民有多些獲得感，當然是爭取人心重建信任的一種方法，可是管治者亦要多跟市民接觸，設法拉近距離。

林鄭上台後，中策組變相取消，不少意見認為，這一改動大大削弱了政府對民情的掌握，2019年反修例風暴導火線便是當局不諳民情強推修例。重設中策組，可以幫助特區政府了解社會脈搏、掌握網絡輿情，在政治生態未能全面反映社會整個政治光譜下，尤其需要。

