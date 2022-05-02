Editorial：Shanghai's Fight Against COVID: a Point of Reference

All kinds of inadequacies appeared one after another in the implementation of anti-epidemic measures in Shanghai. First, in the early stage, a large number of positive cases were detected, but the patients and their close contacts were not sent to separate isolation facilities in time. Due to delays in isolation arrangements, infected people continued to spread the virus in their homes and in the community. The pandemic spread further and spiralled out of control. Close contacts and people preliminarily confirmed as infected had to be transferred to different isolation facilities and hospitals due to changes in their conditions. As demand spiked suddenly, all kinds of facilities were unable to meet people's needs, resulting in the scenario of patients lying in ambulances waiting to be admitted to a hospital and insufficient ambulances for those in isolation facilities waiting to be transferred. As a result, the vicious circle was further exacerbated.

Another severely-criticised situation is that as many hospitals were converted into specialised hospitals, the pressure from non-COVID patients needing to be hospitalised increased greatly. As there were not enough beds in general hospitals, some patients who were left unattended died. There were also patients and pregnant women who were refused admission by hospitals for failure to provide a nucleic acid test report. What is even more difficult to stomach is that a patient with chronic diseases, after being infected with the virus, was neither transferred to a general hospital for treatment nor allowed to leave the specialised hospital. The patient died as a result.

Confusion over information was another major mistake. Citizens whose health codes were green were notified by epidemic prevention personnel — who turned up at their doorsteps — that they had been diagnosed with COVID and were required to be sent to isolation facilities immediately. The hotlines set up by different departments only gave answers to a specific type of questions. People asking questions concerning more than one aspect or situation were driven from pillar to post by different departments without any ways to seek help.

The shortage of supplies became the reason for public resentment caused by the lockdown. The government had promised to distribute a certain quantity of daily necessities and food to each household on a regular basis. However, personnel were needed to distribute the supplies after they were delivered to different micro-districts. Due to transport capacity constraints and the lack of delivery people, people in various districts were treated differently due to different scenarios. As the lockdown dragged on, supplies sent from areas outside of Shanghai could not be delivered, resulting in a shortage of food and vegetables across the entirety of Shanghai. It beggars belief that there were really people who had to suffer from hunger and thirst in the great city of Shanghai.

So far Shanghai has recorded 590,000 cases of infection and 429 deaths. Liang Wannian, an expert on epidemic prevention, said recently that the anti-epidemic fight is an all-inclusive battle; a systematic project that requires the joint effort and participation of the government, all government departments, society as a whole, and every single individual. Regardless of whether Shanghai's anti-epidemic measures are treated as experience or lessons to learn, they are just fit to be used as a point of reference for other megacities. This is because there are countless large, densely populated cities on the mainland. In the face of the sudden changes of the pandemic, the mainland can no longer afford to fight the all-inclusive battle unprepared.

明報社評 2022.5.2：如何打下一場總體戰 上海公開報告作參考

上海昨天報告感染病例7872宗，連續4天1萬宗以下，佔全市六成人口的6個區達到基本「社會面清零」，即該些區份市民可以在區內自由活動，若按此軌迹再過一兩個星期，上海市全面回復正常可期。

上海的抗疫措施在實施過程中各種弊端紛呈。首先是初期檢測出大量陽性個案而未能及時將患者和密切接觸者分別送隔離設施，由於延誤隔離，導致感染者在家中以至社區繼續傳播，疫情進一步擴散而一發不可收拾。密接和初步確診患者因病情變化要轉送不同隔離設施和醫院，各種設施都因需求在短時間激增而未能滿足需要，導致患者躺在救護車上輪候入院，隔離設施內等候轉送又沒有足夠的救護車接應，惡性循環進一步加劇。

另一個為人詬病的情况是，由於眾多醫院改為專治醫院，非新冠患者的入院壓力大增，普通醫院沒有足夠病牀，導致一些病人失救病亡，也有病人及孕婦未能提供核酸檢測報告而未獲醫院接收，更難接受的是，有長期病的患者感染病毒後，既不能轉到普通醫院醫治，也不能離開專治醫院，失救病亡。

資訊混亂是另一個重大失誤，健康碼顯示綠色的市民，被防疫人員上門通知是確診而要求立即送隔離設施，不同部門設置的熱線電話只回答單一類特定問題，對於超越某一範疇或者情况多樣，被當做皮球由不同部門拋來推去而求救無門。

物資供應短缺成為封控措施導致民怨沸騰的原因，政府承諾給每戶人家定期發放一定數量的生活必需品和食物，由於物資到達各區需要人員分發到小區，運輸力量以及運送人員不足，導致各區因應不同情况有不同的待遇，而隨着封控曠日持久，上海以外地區送來的物資無法付運，導致整個上海也缺糧缺菜，大上海竟然有人要捱飢抵渴，匪夷所思。

上海至今有59萬宗感染個案，死亡人數達到429。防疫專家梁萬年最近表示，抗疫是一場總體戰，需要政府、政府各部門、社會整體以及每一個個人合力參戰的系統工程。上海的抗疫措施無論是經驗還是教訓，正好可以為其他特大城市作為參考，因為內地人口集中的大城市無數，在應對突如其來的疫情面前，不能再打準備不足的總體戰。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

stomach：to approve of sth and be able to enjoy it; to enjoy being with a person

be driven, pushed, etc. from pillar to post：to be forced to go from one person or situation to another without achieving anything

beggar belief：be too extraordinary to be believed or described

