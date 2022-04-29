名人教英文：What a liberty! / 真放肆！

吉里：你覺不覺得維克．班迪非常討厭？我就十分厭惡這個人。

Nithya: Oh yes. He hasn't been a member of the choir for very long and he's already getting up a lot of people's noses.

尼提亞：的確討厭。他不久之前才加入合唱團，但已令很多人不滿。

Jiri: He's so arrogant and pushy and always thinks he knows better than the conductor how we should sing a number.

吉里：他非常傲慢，似乎人人都要聽他的話，還自以為比合唱團指揮更了解大家應怎樣唱歌。

Nithya: Have you heard the latest?

尼提亞：你聽過他最近做的事嗎？

Jiri: I don't think so. What d'you mean?

吉里：應該沒有。你說的是什麼？

Nithya: Well, without asking anyone's permission, he took the choir's electronic keyboard home to play at his daughter's birthday party.

尼提亞：他未獲任何人許可，擅自把合唱團的電子琴帶回家，在女兒的生日會上彈。

Jiri: What! What a liberty! What's the choir committee going to do about it?

吉里：什麼！真放肆！合唱團委員會將怎麼辦？

Nithya: I don't know, but it's on the agenda for their meeting tonight.

尼提亞：我不知道，但他們今晚開會，根據議程，會討論這件事。

Jiri: Well, they've got to agree to tell him that he mustn't take liberties like that and that if he does it again he's out of the choir.

吉里：他們必須決議告訴他，不能那樣肆意妄為，假如再犯，會被趕出合唱團。◆

Liberty 一般解作「自由」，是不可數名詞 (uncountable noun) ，例如：Give me liberty, or give me death (不自由，毋寧死) 。不過，liberty 也可解作失禮或放肆的行為，作單數或複數名詞 singular/plural noun) 用，多見於 What a liberty、take liberties (with someone)、take the liberty of doing something/to do something 等詞語，意思依次是「真放肆」、「(對某人) 不守禮」、「擅自或大膽做某事」，例如：(1) ''I saw him reading your diary when you were out yesterday.'' ''What a liberty!'' (「昨天你外出之後，我看見他翻看你的日記。」「真放肆！」)。(2) She is the sort of girl you mustn't take liberties with (對她這樣的女郎，不可以越禮) 。(3) I took the liberty of using your computer in your absence (你不在的時候，我冒昧使用了你的電腦) 。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

