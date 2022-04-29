John Larrysson's Column：Where are We?

This is actually a common problem in English. The English names for countries are often not the names that the country gives itself. There is no Germany; it is called Deutschland by its people. Hungary does not actually exist, it is called Magyarország by the people who live there. Also the country of Greece is not Greece, it is Ελλάδα (Hellada). This problem is so common that we have special words for it. The local name of a place is called an endonym and the name outsiders use is an exonym. So Deutschland is the endonym and Germany is the exonym.

There are more exonyms for this country we live in. One we often see is Cathay, as in Cathay Pacific. The name Cathay is from the medieval Latin Cataya, which came from the Turkic name Khitāy. Sino comes from the Arabic word for the country Sin, which became the Greek word for the country Σίναι, which became the Latin Sinae, and so Sino in English. Sino is seldom used as a proper noun like China, it's generally used only in adjectival phrases such as The Sino-Japanese War. The name closest to China (中國) is the Middle Kingdom. In ancient times, as with most places, the people who lived there thought that they were the centre of the world.

The English names for many places are not always the same as the local names. We must be aware that these differences exist.

■Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)