A Little English：An Interview with C‧2

''Well, I guess that's what war is— casualties,'' I sighed.

''But I don't think we're at war. Why is the press obsessed with hype (炒作) and melodrama? It's more like a friendly match: your team against my team. On your side, scientists, medical staff, support crew etc. On my side, me and all the mutants.''

I scratched my head and wondered, ''So what are we playing for?''

''For health, of course! Our coach is Mother Nature. Who's yours?''

''I suppose it'll have to be our political leaders.''

''Oh, no wonder your team never wins,'' declared C. ''At least, this time you put up a good show, I must admit. Just a few years ago, you wouldn't have a clue how to get so many stats (統計數字) on my team.''

''Do you mean how we use tech to track how you're spreading worldwide, the mutations, the daily count of cases in each place, the death toll and all that?''

''Yes, yes,'' nodded C enthusiastically. ''Isn't it exciting? Until now, we were quite clueless as to how everyone was doing. Before now, people just stayed in quarantine whether they were healthy or sick until me and my mates had gone through the whole population and tested everyone's immunity. Those who passed the test, survived. Too bad for those who didn't. With all this hi-tech, we now enjoy a blow-by-blow account of our exploits by the hour. Feel like superstars!''

''I'm sorry to point out that your celebrity status (名人地位) doesn't mean that anyone really likes you,'' I pointed out.

''What a nasty thing to say! And I thought you were different from other hacks (寫手; 尤其撰寫庸俗文章者). Why wouldn't the people accept me? They've always wanted to have more time with their family, to avoid the daily commute, not go to school, nor to the office. They dream of staying home to cook, garden, do arts and crafts...hey, I gave them a few years to do all this and they're still not grateful?''

''They're not grateful because they weren't given a choice. Lockdown was imposed upon us, like imprisonment!''

''When they were free to do as they wished, what did they do? They wasted their time on excuses, always saying not now, tomorrow, some other time. If our team behaved like that, there would never be any pandemic. Mother Nature would have disbanded us immediately for being hopelessly useless.

■Something to：DISCUSS

We now have the benefit of a choice of vaccines, RAT tests, various tracing apps, which we didn't have during the SARS outbreak. Some say technology is a double-edged sword. What do you think?

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)