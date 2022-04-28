Editorial：Some Border Defences Are Still Necessary

The fifth wave of the pandemic has subsided, and it has been a week since social distancing measures were relaxed. Yesterday (27 April) the authorities announced 430 new cases of infection. Though there is a rebound from the number on the previous day, the figure was still at a relatively low level. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said a few days ago that the pandemic in Hong Kong was starting to stabilise, and that the authorities would relax anti-epidemic measures as planned. Following the relaxation of social distancing measures for the first phase on 21 April, the next important change in anti-epidemic measures will be the relaxation of entry restrictions on 1 May.

From Sunday onwards, the authorities will fully allow the entry of non-Hong Kong residents. The quarantine requirements for them will be in line with those for Hong Kong residents, i.e., a seven-day quarantine in a designated hotel. The flight suspension mechanism will also be relaxed. If more than five passengers or over 5% of the passengers on the same plane are confirmed to be infected, the relevant routes must be suspended. The specific number of days of the ban will be reduced from the original seven days to five days. Cathay Pacific, the tourism industry and people in the business sector generally welcome the government's decision, at the same time calling on the authorities to further adjust the measures to promote tourism. An infectious disease doctor is concerned about whether the 5% threshold for triggering the flight suspension mechanism will be too loose, and he is worried that the city will be under greater pressure of imported cases, thus affecting the pace of the easing of social restrictions. Meanwhile, an expert in epidemic prevention believes that as the first-dose vaccination rate in Hong Kong has reached 90% and millions of people have antibodies after being infected during the fifth wave, the relaxation of the rules will not pose a significant risk as long as the Department of Health continues to monitor the arrival of new COVID-19 variants.

The flight suspension mechanism is one part of the measures against imported cases. Hong Kong has been fighting the pandemic for over two years, and every wave of the pandemic has been related to loopholes in the prevention of imported cases. Omicron first appeared in Hong Kong at the end of last year, and it was related to the fact that an aircrew member exempt from quarantine violated the rules and left home. At the start of this year, the authorities tightened measures against imported cases, and officials mentioned that there was once a passenger plane on which dozens of people were found to have been infected. The government introduced the flight suspension mechanism the year before last to reduce the risk of community outbreaks caused by imported cases. If the pressure of imported cases becomes insurmountable, the circuit breaker mechanism can help the authorities strictly control the number of imported cases and ensure that there are sufficient quarantine facilities for Hong Kong arrivals. Of course, having experienced the impact of the fifth wave of the pandemic, Hong Kong's overall anti-epidemic situation and capacity of supporting facilities are very different from before. The central government has helped build several community isolation facilities for Hong Kong. Even if the circuit breaker mechanism is relaxed now and the number of arrivals increases, it is believed that the facilities will be more than enough to meet the demand for quarantine sites.

What has happened in the past two years of the global fight against the pandemic clearly shows that when experts confirm the discovery of a highly transmissible virus strain, the virus will have already spread in areas where the prevention of imported cases is lax — by then it will be too late to tighten the rules at the border. Appropriate maintenance of external defence measures can effectively tackle the risks posed by mutant variants. This is something that must be considered when the complete cancellation of the circuit breaker mechanism or hotel quarantine requirements is being discussed.

明報社評 2022.4.28：穩步恢復航空客運 外防輸入要留一手

政府下月放寬入境及個別航線熔斷機制，業界、專家意見不一，有人仍嫌太緊，有人擔心太鬆，亦有人認為風險可控。

第五波疫情回落，社交距離措施放寬至今一周，當局昨天公布新增430宗感染個案，比前一天有所反彈，但仍屬於相對低水平。行政長官林鄭月娥日前表示，本港疫情趨穩，當局將按計劃，鬆綁防疫措施。繼4．21首階段放寬社交距離，下一項重要防疫措施變動是5．1放寬入境限制。

周日起，當局將全面准許非香港居民入境，檢疫要求與港人看齊，即指定酒店7天隔離檢疫，至於航班熔斷機制亦放寬，同一客機有5人或5%以上乘客證實感染，相關航線始須停飛，具體日數由原先7天減至5天。國泰航空、旅遊業、商界人士等普遍歡迎政府決定，同時呼籲當局進一步調整措施，促進旅遊。有傳染病醫生關注，5%熔斷停飛門檻會否太鬆，擔心病毒輸入壓力增加，影響社交措施鬆綁步伐；有防疫專家則認為，全港首針率已達九成，第五波疫情數百萬人染疫有抗體在身，只要衛生署持續監察沒有新變種病毒流入，放寬應無太大風險。

航班熔斷機制是外防輸入政策其中一環。香港抗疫兩年多，每一波疫情的出現，皆與外防輸入漏洞有關。去年底Omicron在港乍現，便跟豁免檢疫機組人員違規外出有關。今年初當局收緊外防輸入措施，官員便提到試過一班客機發現數十人染疫。政府前年引入航班熔斷機制，旨在減低病毒輸入引致社區爆發的風險，倘若輸入壓力排山倒海，熔斷機制可助當局嚴控輸入個案數量，確保有足夠檢疫設施處理抵港人士。當然，經過第五波疫情衝擊，香港整體抗疫形勢及配套設施容量，跟之前分別甚大。中央為港援建多個社區隔離設施，即使現在放寬熔斷機制，入境人士增多，應付檢疫隔離需要，相信仍綽綽有餘。

過去兩年全球抗疫經驗清楚顯示，當專家確認發現高傳播力病毒株時，有關病毒早已在外防輸入鬆懈地區傳開，屆時落閘收緊已然太遲。適度維持外防措施，可以有效應付變種病毒所帶來的風險，這是討論全面取消熔斷機制或酒店檢疫隔離要求時，必須考慮的問題。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

from...onwards：continuing from a particular time

insurmountable：(of difficulties, problems, etc.) that cannot be dealt with successfully

lax：not strict, severe or careful enough about work, rules or standards of behaviour

