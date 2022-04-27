The HSBC is headquartered in the UK, but its Hong Kong business is one of the major sources of its revenue. Because of the fierce rivalry between China and the US in recent years, HSBC has been drawn into political vortexes repeatedly. A fund shareholder has recently asked the bank to spin off its component businesses in Asia to set up a listed company with a Hong Kong-based headquarters. However, the bank's Group Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson clarified that the company has no intention to consider that suggestion when he announced the earnings release yesterday (26 April). Stevenson also mentioned that they have no plans to relocate staff out of Hong Kong and that they are not facing difficulties in attracting or retaining talent. All this reflects that HSBC is still very confident about the status of Hong Kong as an international financial centre.

Many people hope that the city's economy will recover in the coming months. But the dark and thick clouds surrounding Hong Kong may easily stand in the way of the city's recovery. Nearly three months into the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation is now in a stalemate. The sanctions imposed by the West on Russia have dealt a serious impact on the global supply chain. The possibility of oil, gas and food prices rising further in the future cannot be ruled out, which would aggravate inflation in various places. The pandemic on the mainland has yet to subside. The situation in Shanghai has yet to come under full control, and traces of the virus have resurfaced in Beijing. This will definitely affect the economic growth on the mainland in the second quarter and heap pressure on Hong Kong's economy and investment markets. Plus, inflation is continuing to soar to new highs in the US, and interest rate hikes by the Fed to tame inflation will affect global financial markets. Hong Kong can hardly escape from the impacts.

In a recent statement, CE of the HKMA Yue Wai-man described that ever since 2022, "investors were treading on thin ice when managing their assets amid multiple uncertainties", adding that the Russia-Ukraine war was the "last straw" that "triggered huge swings" in equity, bond and currency markets. Generally speaking, when equity markets fall, bonds can usually provide investors with a good hedge against equity market risks. However, in anticipation of inflationary pressure and tightening monetary policies by central banks, major sovereign bonds around the globe were all sold off. The US dollar is also expected to continue strengthening because of interest rate hikes, as the exchange rates of many other currencies have plummeted. Despite being pegged to the US dollar, the Hong Kong dollar has also slid to a two-and-a-half-year low recently. It is only a matter of time before it triggers the weak-side Convertibility Undertaking of HK$7.85 to US$1. Given the numerous variables in the external arena in the coming two months, all sectors must not let their guard down.

明報社評2022.4.27：「三重打擊」市况凶險 香港復蘇如履薄冰

第五波疫情重挫香港經濟，匯控公布最新業績，香港區業務首季列帳稅前盈利按年跌近46%，一大原因便與疫情有關。雖然本港疫情當下算是受到控制，開始踏出經濟復常之路，可是外圍形勢卻是逆風陣陣，俄烏戰爭、地緣角力、內地疫情以及美國加息，皆為香港經濟復蘇添上陰霾。美國通脹愈飈愈高，聯儲局5、6月料將重手加息，市場估計幅度合計可能超過1厘，環球金融市場未來兩月有可能出現重大震盪，必須密切留意國際資金流向。金管局總裁表示，環球金融市場正面臨股債匯齊挫的罕有景况，外匯基金亦難避開此「三重打擊」艱難局面，除了有預警投資虧損之意，同時亦是提醒一般投資者小心風險。

匯控總部在英國，香港業務是主要收入來源之一。近年中美博弈激烈，匯控一再捲入政治漩渦，最近有基金股東要求匯控將亞洲業務分拆出來，成立一家總部設於香港的上市公司，惟集團財務總監邵偉信昨天交代業績，澄清無意考慮相關建議。邵偉信也提到，沒有計劃將人手遷離香港，亦無面對吸引或挽留人才的困難，凡此種種皆反映，匯控對香港國際金融中心地位仍然很有信心。

不少人期盼未來數月本港經濟復蘇，可是外圍陰雲密佈，隨時窒礙本地復蘇步伐。俄烏戰爭爆發近3個月，陷入膠着狀態；西方制裁俄國，衝擊全球供應鏈，不排除油氣糧價未來進一步上揚，加劇各地通脹。內地疫情未息，上海尚未全面受控，北京又現疫蹤，內地次季經濟增長必受影響，對香港經濟和投資市場有一定壓力。另外，美國通脹愈演愈烈，聯儲局加息遏通脹，牽動環球金融市場，香港難逃衝擊。

金管局總裁余偉文近日發表文章，形容2022年以來，不明朗因素眾多，投資者管理資產如履薄冰，俄烏戰爭是市場最後一根稻草，觸發股債匯市大幅波動。一般而言，股市下跌時，債券是投資者的避險工具，可是在通脹及央行收水預期下，環球主要國債皆遭拋售，美元亦因為加息預期愈走愈強，多國貨幣匯價大挫，即使港元與美元掛鈎，近日亦見兩年半低位，觸及7.85弱方兌換保證水平，只是時間問題。未來兩月外圍形勢變數多，各界不能掉以輕心。

■Glossary

生字

reel : to move in a very unsteady way, for example because you are drunk or have been hit

headwind : a wind blowing in the opposite direction to the one you are moving in

spin sth off : to form a new company from parts of an existing one