Word Puzzle

1. Noises or flags or shapes that have some special meaning: a _____ (6)

5. A cold-weather statue of a person: it will melt when the temperature rises (7)

7. To understand something: A: Don't you _____ it yet, B? I've explained it to you twice. (3)

8. A useful, valuable thing that helps to increase wealth or bring success in life: an _____ (5)

9. To sell a product and send it to an overseas buyer: to _____ it (6)

10. In trouble: A: You're _____ it, B. The boss has been after you all morning. (3)

11. When climbing, a tiny crack in the rock where you get some support: a _____ -hold (3)

12. The repeating of some previous arrangement like a subscription to a magazine (7)

Clues Down

1. A person who lives without partner, husband or wife might be called this (6)

2. A person whose home is in a convent and who has made promises to live a religious life (3)

3. Nothing can be deeper down than this: the _____ of the low (6)

4. Not just a drink, but could be a light meal usually taken in the late afternoon (3)

5. A small hand-held machine used for pinning papers together (7)

6. Not man-made: the opposite of 'artificial' (7)

8. The name of a crime: deliberately and illegally setting fire to a place (5)

10. A: How many eggs do we have in the fridge, B?

B: Not many: just a _____. (3)

by David Foulds

