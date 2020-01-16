Pop around Town：Ode to the (Empty) Airport

First, the chaos of the airport is summoned up as a bittersweet sight. At the jam-packed terminals, there were snaking lines of passengers at the counters. Security checkpoints were chock-full, especially during the holidays. Rumbustious children and crying babies added to the stress. The killer, of course, was a flight delay! Yet amongst such chaos is the thrill of travelling.

The chaos alludes to the fact that everything in the airport moves. Spurring, shuffling, shifting, the passengers and trolleys perform a disorderly dance. Often, the terminal corridor turns into a running field for passengers rushing to catch a flight. Our primary experience of the airport space, many have said, is the flow sensation. Even when you are stopping for a bite at an airport eatery, your mind remains restless. You feel the transitory nature of the space as well as the hastening of time. It also goes without saying that passenger flow is itself a science in airport management, which uses simulation modelling to assess airport flow efficiency of all activities occurring between curbside and boarding. ''Keep Moving!'' must be the singular purpose of an airport.

And then, somehow at the airport, our hearts are more open and hospitable than usual. Since everybody is a stranger — maybe from a far-flung place — there seems to be an equalising social effect. In this space, conversations are more easily spurred; national and cultural differences are appreciated; even sparks of romance are more effortless. With less demur, we reach out, hear about, pop around, test our charm, try our luck.

No wonder there is always a bit of magic at the airport. Regardless of the chaotic commotion and stress, the airport is an out-of-ordinary social membrane that allows bodies and feelings to flow across. When our deserted airports open up again, how shall we feel about this social membrane in a new environment that will surely be marked and amplified by the presence of the microbial world in the flow?

■Writer's Profile

John Erni is Dean of Humanities at The Education University of Hong Kong. He thinks everyday culture is complex and always enchanting.

