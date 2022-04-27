Onward and Upward：Reading for Fun

His minefield analogy is apt. When his school teacher marks his response to reading questions, she evaluates him more on his grammar than on whether he can grasp an author's intention. Wrote ''8'' instead of ''eight''? Mark deduction. Used the wrong tense? Mark deduction. Failed to spell out the full name of a character? Mark deduction.

If school-aged kids associate reading with stress, can you blame them when, once outside the classroom, they reach for video games instead of books? The most damaging consequence of failing to interest students in reading, however, occurs not when they receive a poor English grade, but when they are in the work world and have to write cover letters, reports, proposals. There they stare at the blank computer screen, literally at a loss for words, because all these years, they've failed to accumulate a rich-enough fund of writing know-how from good writers.

I also teach reading comprehension, but my approach is one where I care most about whether reading is fun. There is fun in identifying what makes a piece of writing work; there is also fun in seeing how one can use a well-articulated argument to effect change in real life. My experience is when students get a taste for both, they'll begin to have the itch to read.

Below is a reading comprehension exercise I once assigned. The passage is from a real letter I wrote to the SPCA persuading them to let me adopt a rabbit that had already been promised to another applicant. I got the rabbit after I sent the letter.

One student who did this exercise in my presence couldn't resist looking up midway to say, ''You have a cute bunny because you can write well!''—then and there I knew I had conceived of this reading assignment correctly.

(''Isaac'' was the name SPCA gave to the rabbit I wanted to adopt)

// I'm writing to express my wish to be Isaac's mum.

I know rabbits are destructive and will bite anything (especially wires).

I know rabbit pee really stinks.

I know vet bills for rabbits are astronomical.

I know rabbits shouldn't be kept in cages.

I know during the summer months (and when it's particularly humid), rabbits need the aircon 24/7.

I know all these things because I shared eight joy-filled years with a rabbit who passed away last month. I'm now ready to welcome a new one into my life.

Attached are photos of my bunny-proofed apartment. Hopefully, Issac will be the master of this place soon, free roaming instead of sitting all hunched up in his cramped enclosure at SPCA. I so look forward to seeing him all happy and contented, stretching out all his limbs beside my feet as I work at my desk.

You're welcome to inspect Issac's future home anytime. I can be reached at XXXXXXXX. /

1. Identify a technique Michelle uses in paragraphs 2-6 and describe its function.

Through her repetition of ''I know'', Michelle achieves two aims: she can show the SPCA that she is knowledgeable about rabbits, and that she's willing to handle the burden of taking care of her animal.

2. A good writer can paint pictures with words. Cite one example from the letter.

After citing the ''cramped enclosure'' Issac is confined to at the SPCA quarters, Michelle urges the charity to approve her adoption application by urging them to envision Issac's life with her: ''all happy and contented, stretching out all his limbs beside my feet as I work at my desk.''

3. Do you think this adoption application letter is persuasive? Why?

After giving SPCA a detailed picture of the life she can provide for Isaac, Michelle invites them to come inspect her apartment. So, SPCA has grounds to believe what she says about her home environment is true.

文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

作者簡介﹕I'm an Oxford-educated writer and writing coach based in Hong Kong. My personal website is https://michellengwritings.com/

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)