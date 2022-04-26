Editorial：MPF Offsetting Mechanism Must Be Abolished

The MPF system, in which employers and employees jointly contribute to the fund, was established early this century. To deal with resistance from the business sector, the government finally gave in and allowed employers to dip into MPF contribution accounts when making severance payments and long service payments. Many wage earners, despite having worked hard for many years, have such a pitifully small amount of money in their MPF accounts that it is simply insufficient to meet the basic needs of retirement. The MPF offsetting mechanism is neither fish nor fowl. It severely undermines the rights and interests of workers and the role of the MPF in retirement protection. Such an unreasonable arrangement should have been abolished long ago. Yet, some people are still trying to obstruct the amendment and protect their vested interests.

In the policy address at the end of last year, it was proposed that a draft amendment bill be submitted to abolish the offsetting mechanism in this legislative session. In February this year, the government proposed a second reading of the draft bill. But recently, some people have claimed that ''consultation channels are limited amid the pandemic'' and that the business sector has been ''unable to fully discuss'' the bill, suggesting that the amendment should be postponed and that ''full communication'' with stakeholders should be conducted first. Some people, citing the pandemic's impact on the economy and the deep water that small- and medium-sized corporations are in, also demanded that the legislation be suspended.

The abolition of the MPF offsetting mechanism has been discussed in society for years. Former Chief Executive (CE) Leung Chun-ying proposed reforming the mechanism in his 2012 campaign platform. In his last policy address in 2017, he even clearly suggested that the offsetting mechanism should be gradually abolished. After Carrie Lam took over as CE, she also stated that scrapping the mechanism was one of the top priorities of the incumbent government. After years of negotiation between the government and labour and management representatives, an ''ultimate'' plan for cancelling the mechanism was proposed in 2018, which was approved by the Labour Advisory Board. But simply because of pressure from the business sector and political turmoil, there was no progress until the government proposed a ''more ultimate'' plan last year, which promised to increase subsidies for employers to cope with the financial burden created by the cancellation of the mechanism. The total amount of subsidies exceeded $33 billion. The government took nearly 10 years to study, negotiate, and push for legislation in dealing with the matter of cancelling the MPF offsetting mechanism. The current plan is the product of years of bargaining, not something that suddenly came about. The so-called ''insufficient consultation'' and ''hasty legislation'' are merely excuses.

The SAR government has been criticised for years for being indecisive. Law Chi-kwong, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, reiterated yesterday (25 April) that the amendment will be completed before the end of the incumbent government's term. Let's hope that the government and LegCo will shoulder the responsibility and not let the wage earners down.

明報社評 2022.4.26：施政為民貼基層 取消對冲不容拖

立法取消強積金對冲，步入最後階段，卻又出現雜音，有意見要求暫緩立法，留待下屆政府處理。

強積金制度本世紀初設立，由僱主與僱員合力供款，政府為應付商界阻力，最終妥協，允許僱主可從強積金供款戶口扣除遣散費及長期服務金。不少打工仔勞碌多年，強積金戶口內的錢卻少得可憐，不足以應付退休生活基本需要。強積金對冲機制不倫不類，嚴重損害勞工權益，破壞強積金的退休保障作用，如此不合理的安排早應廢除，可是部分人仍在阻撓修例，維護既得利益。

去年底施政報告提出，今個立法年度提交取消對冲草案。今年2月，政府動議就草案二讀，然而最近卻有人聲稱「疫下諮詢渠道受限」，商界「無法充分討論」草案，建議延後修例，先與持份者「充分溝通」；有人則以疫情打擊經濟、中小企水深火熱為由，要求暫緩立法。

取消強積金對冲，社會討論多年。前特首梁振英2012年競選政綱已提出要改革對冲安排，2017年最後一份施政報告，更明確建議逐步取消對冲機制；林鄭月娥接任特首後，亦表明取消對冲是現屆政府首要處理事項之一。政府與勞資代表經過多年磋商，2018年提出取消對冲「終極」方案，獲得勞顧會同意，只因商界壓力及政局動盪，遲遲未見進展，直至去年政府拋出「更終極」的方案，答應加碼資助僱主應付取消對冲後的財務負擔，補助金額合計超過330億元。政府就取消強積金對冲一事，由研究、磋商到推動立法，歷時近10年，現在的方案，乃是多年討價還價產物，並非突然從石頭爆出來，所謂「諮詢不足」、「倉卒立法」根本是托辭。

特區政府議而不決、決而不行，多年來備受詬病，勞福局長羅致光昨天重申會在本屆政府任期完結前，完成修例取消對冲，但願政府和立法會負起責任，勿令打工仔失望。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

discord：disagreement; arguing

dip into sth：to take an amount from money that you have saved

neither fish nor fowl：to seem partly one thing and partly another, and be difficult to identify, classify, or understand

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)