Editorial：''Dynamic Zero COVID'' Does Not Equate to Dogmatism

The fifth wave of the pandemic peaked at 72,682 cases on 2 March and has been easing off gradually since then. It has also been 10 days since case numbers dropped to three digits on 15 April. Believably, there is a chance that the numbers can drop further to two digits. Since restrictions were eased as scheduled last week, the pandemic has not rebounded despite the resumption of face-to-face classes in schools and the gathering of large crowds during the Easter holiday. Optimism, a rare commodity these days, has found its way back once again. The SAR government has announced that from the 1st of next month, restrictions on the entry of non-Hong Kong residents into Hong Kong will be lifted, and the flight suspension mechanism will be adjusted at the same time by relaxing the restriction on the number of confirmed cases on each flight. Still, there have been rising calls for the further easing of social distancing and entry restrictions citing all kinds of reasons.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Hong Kong, pandemic restrictions have been going back and forth between lenience and strictness. Case numbers drop when measures become stricter and rise when they are relaxed, and the cycle goes on and on. Now we have reached the stage where restrictions are going from strict to lenient again, and even to the point where there are considerations on further relaxation. Is this the result of the end of the fifth wave of the pandemic or the incubation period for a sixth wave of the pandemic?

Whether the setting of circuit breaker mechanism conditions is reasonable and scientific can be a matter of discussion, but there is no doubt that Hong Kong must strictly stick to the policy of preventing imported cases and a rebound of local cases to bring the pandemic under control. In terms of the prevention of imported cases, Hong Kong was once unguarded, which led to aircrew members spreading the virus across the city and triggering the fifth wave of the pandemic. Then all kinds of restrictions were heightened and only 300 people were allowed to travel to Hong Kong by air every day, and there were zero records of imported cases for many days. It is still at an extremely low level right now. Which practice qualifies as executing ''dynamic zero COVID''? Social distancing measures are aimed at preventing a rebound of local cases. From zero restrictions on the number of people dining in to a ban on dine-in services to the relaxation of the limit to two people per table, which measure is more in line with the principle of dynamic zero COVID?

Singapore has already chosen to coexist with the virus, but the mortality rate is only 0.1% thanks to the country's extremely high vaccination rate. The mortality rate in Hong Kong is much higher than that of Singapore, which is more related to the vaccination rate than whether the city is coexisting with the virus.

Whether Hong Kong aims to be on the same page as the international community or to reopen its borders with the mainland has also led the city into a dead end. This is also because the city has not properly implemented all the fundamental measures to effectively achieve dynamic zero COVID. The SAR government's relaxation of social distancing measures and entry restrictions for foreigners is not about whether the social distance should be 1.5 metres or 2 metres. Nor is it about whether the circuit breaker mechanism should be triggered by 3 or 5 people. Such timely and flexible measures can only be expedient temporarily, which is different from a long-term mechanism for detecting and cutting off transmission chains in advance. If Hong Kong wants to control the pandemic in a sustainable way, it must carefully review whether the various measures aimed at achieving dynamic zero COVID have been properly implemented.

明報社評 2022.4.25：動態清零 非鐵板一塊

香港昨天錄得429宗感染個案，是第五波疫情高峰期回落後最少的一天，好消息無疑又會引起加速放寬各種限制的討論，甚至懷疑是否應該繼續執行「動態清零」的防疫方針。

第五波疫情從最高峰3月2日錄得72,682宗個案，自此逐步回落，自4月15日開始降到3位數也有10天，相信再降到兩位數也是可期。從上周21日如期實施放寬限制措施，經過學校恢復面授課，復活節假期人群大規模聚集，疫情沒有出現反彈，難得的樂觀情緒再次浮現。特區政府宣布下月1日起取消非港人來港限制，同時放寬飛機航班熔斷機制的確診人數要求。雖然如此，以各種理由要求進一步放寬社交距離和入境限制的呼聲一浪高於一浪。

香港疫情自始至今，限制措施在寬嚴之間來回兜轉，限制一嚴個案就降，一寬就升，周而復始，沒完沒了。現在又到了從嚴到寬以至是否進一步放寬的階段，究竟這是第五波疫情結束的結果，還是第六波疫情爆發的準備期？

熔斷機制條件的設置是否合理和科學，可以討論，但香港控制疫情必須嚴格遵照外防輸入、內防反彈的方針不容置疑。香港在外防輸入從「無王管」導致機組人員隨處播毒，引發第五波疫情爆發，到提高各種限制，每天只有300人乘飛機到港，輸入個案維持了很多天零紀錄，以及到現在是極低水平，究竟哪種做法才是動態清零？社交距離措施是為了內防反彈，從堂食不限人數到禁止堂食及放寬到2人一桌，哪種措施更符合動態清零的原則？

新加坡已經實行與病毒共存，但死亡率只有0.1%，原因是該國接種率十分高，香港的死亡率遠高於新加坡，與疫苗接種率的關係大於是否與病毒共存的關係。

香港究竟是以跟國際接軌還是跟內地通關為目標，這個問題同樣陷入死胡同，原因同樣是沒有從根源上做好動態清零的各種有效措施。特區政府放寬社交距離措施以及外國人入境限制，並非距離1.5米與2米之間的爭持，也不是熔斷機制是3人還是5人之間的要求，這樣的適時靈活措施，只能應付一時一事，而不是徹底做到早發現早截斷傳播鏈的長效機制，香港要控制疫情達到長治久安，必須認真檢視動態清零的各種措施是否到位。

