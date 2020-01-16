Half the World Away：The World through Google Maps

Like so many other apps in this day and age, Google Maps simultaneously reminds you of its mightiness and the gap between its virtual iteration of reality and reality itself. There it is, my hometown as a city with its meandering coastline, where a view of the sea is so taken for granted that I realised how much a privilege this actually is only after I began living in the landlocked cities of Taipei and London. Zooming in and zooming out gives you a feeling that the city is at your fingertips, but deep down you realise that some things have changed it beyond recognition and are not showing in this interactive presentation of the place: the people, the events and the laws. It just feels strange. Of course, that is nothing if you imagine someone from Ukraine viewing the streets of Kharkiv or Mariupol on Google Maps. Those street views taken from the peaceful times must now feel like a travesty of the brutal reality.

Then I scroll upwards onto the wide expanse of land of mainland China. I have never travelled further than the province of Guangdong, the place where my maternal grandparents lived and where I visited as a kid during the Chinese New Year holidays. They say the rolling fields have given way to skyscrapers that have brought riches to my relatives that I have not been in touch with for decades. What have these places become? So I tried to drag the yellow man icon on one of the streets, and got nothing. Silly me — powerful as Google is, that land is beyond the reach of its camera-wielding vehicles.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hongkonger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached by terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com

