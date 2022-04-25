Mona's Musings：Near-death Meandering

''Bow, double bow, triple bow,'' says the master of ceremonies. Families and friends in white attire gather in front of the bamboo shed, performing the final rituals to the dead. On a clear day, the occasion would invite the gentle presence of the moon— sickle, half, or full, as if echoing the process of life. Imagine cycling along the rim of the lunar surface. However bold or sheepish, skilful or inept, a steady motion will bring you a full circle. Trying is all that matters. Isn't it a consoling image?

Some people find proximity to death disturbing. I find it rather refreshing. Near-death experiences are known for bringing clarity to the mind because triviality fades in the face of annihilation. Australian nurse Bronnie Ware has famously shared the five biggest regrets of her terminally-ill patients, many of whom had less than 12 weeks to live. The study is widely available online, so I won't repeat it here. But funerals, as a physical reminder of death, have a similar effect on me—they silence worries, grudges, and fears. The small window of clarity often results in some fine life-balancing adjustments. After my favourite Spotify playlist, the proximity to funerals has been a good tranquilliser for sleeping.

(Adapted from MHJ@iStockphoto)

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

(Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)