Idiom Magic：THINK UP 想出;設計出;創作出

【明報專訊】''Painting is hard work,'' Robert said to Sha Sha his cat as he paced back and forth (來回踱步) before his easel (畫架). ''I'm having trouble thinking up something to paint.'' ''I know what I'd think up,'' Sha Sha said. ''What's that?'' Robert asked. ''I'm thinking up a dish of milk and a plate of cat food,'' the cat answered. To think up is to create, devise or invent something in the mind (在腦海裏). ''Another day, another painting,'' Sha Sha sighed.