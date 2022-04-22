Editorial：The Relaxation of Social Distancing Measures

The fifth wave of the pandemic cropped up at the end of December last year, and it has been nearly four months since then. According to figures from the Department of Health, a total of at least 1.18 million people have been infected, and nearly 9,000 have died. Hong Kong has experienced the cataclysm of COVID-19, and all industries have been in recession. Recently, case numbers have finally dropped to three digits, and the government's plan for society's return to normal — proposed last month — has been carried out as scheduled. Early this week, some primary schools were the first to resume face-to-face classes. As for the long-awaited relaxation of social distancing measures, an important step was also made yesterday.

The government tightened social distancing restrictions earlier this year, limiting gatherings to two people, closing premises and banning evening dine-in services and cross-family gatherings. From the perspective of fighting COVID, all these measures were necessary. But to many industries and citizens, the past three months have been quite tough indeed. Yesterday, the government announced the latest unemployment figures. The overall unemployment rate has reached 5%, a significant increase of 0.5 percentage points from the figure in the previous month. Unemployment and underemployment rates in almost all major industries have increased, especially in industries such as retail, catering and construction. Citizens are experiencing pandemic fatigue and are eager for society to return to normal. Now that social distancing measures have been relaxed, Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) facilities, cinemas, beauty salons and others have reopened one after another. Four people are allowed again at each table in restaurants, and evening dine-in services can be provided until 10 pm. Travel agencies can also resume local tours. Society is gradually regaining its vibrancy, and the industries that have benefited can breathe a sigh of relief. The general public is also very excited.

Affected by the pandemic, many premises were closed for a long time. Once they were reopened yesterday, the crowds reappeared. The Wong Tai Sin Temple was greeted by an endless stream of worshippers, while long queues formed outside libraries. Sports venues were also quite lively. Of course, such happiness was not shared by everyone. Bars and other venues are not allowed to reopen yet, and they still have to wait for the government to ease the restrictions in the next phase. As it gets warmer, many swimmers also want to know when the beaches and swimming pools will reopen.

Amid the pandemic, the return of people's livelihood and the economy to normal cannot be achieved overnight. It will take time for the industries affected by the pandemic to recuperate, which will also be true for the labour market to improve. The government can play a more active role in this regard. In the Budget it was proposed that electronic consumption vouchers worth $10,000 be distributed to all adult citizens in Hong Kong. The first phase of $5,000 was distributed at the beginning of this month, while the time for issuing the remaining $5,000 has yet to be determined. The public once estimated that the authorities might refer to last year's approach and issue it around August. But now is a different time. The impact of the fifth wave of the pandemic on people's livelihood and the economy has been even worse than that of the fourth wave at the beginning of last year. Many grassroots workers are unemployed or underemployed. The first phase of $5,000 consumption vouchers is like a relief fund, and it will not last long. If there is not a major recurrence of the pandemic after the relaxation of social distancing measures this time, the authorities can consider acting in sync with the easing of restrictions and issue the next phase of consumption vouchers earlier. This will allow citizens to benefit from the vouchers sooner and inject more impetus into the recovery of the market at the right time.

明報社評 2022.4.22：社交放寬人心雀躍 疫下復常步步為營

社交距離措施昨起逐步放寬，不少設施重開，市民心情雀躍，商戶亦樂見生意增加。

第五波疫情去年12月底乍現，至今接近4個月。根據衛生署數字，累計至少118萬人染疫，近9000人死亡。香港經歷疫劫，百業蕭條，及至近期疫情終於回落到3位數水平，政府上月提出的復常計劃，得以如期展開，部分小學本周初率先恢復面授課堂，市民期盼已久的社交距離措施放寬，亦於昨天踏出重要一步。

政府今年初收緊社交限制，2人限聚、關閉處所、禁止晚市堂食及跨家庭聚會，從抗疫角度有其必要，惟對不少行業和市民而言，這3個多月確是相當難捱。昨天政府公布最新失業數字，整體失業率達到5%，較上月份數字顯著上升0.5個百分點，差不多所有主要行業的失業率及就業不足率均告上升，零售、飲食、建築等行業尤其嚴重。市民抗疫疲勞，渴望復常，現在社交距離措施放寬，康文署設施、戲院、美容院等紛紛重開，食肆恢復4人一枱、晚市堂食至10時，旅行社亦可復辦本地遊，社會生氣漸復，受惠行業鬆一口氣，普羅大眾亦很雀躍。

不少處所受疫情影響關閉多時，昨天一重開，人潮即復現，黃大仙祠善信絡繹不絕，圖書館外出現排隊人龍，運動場地也相當熱鬧。當然，有人歡喜有人愁，酒吧等處所未能復業，仍要等待政府下階段鬆綁安排；隨着天氣回暖，不少泳客也很想知道，沙灘及泳池何時重開。

疫下民生經濟復常，無法一蹴而就，受疫情影響行業，需要時間恢復元氣，就業改善亦然，政府在這方面可以扮演更積極角色。財政預算案提出向全港成年市民每人派發1萬元電子消費券，首階段5000元已於本月初發放，餘下5000元發放時間待定，外界之前估計，當局可能參考去年做法，約於8月派發。不過此一時彼一時，第五波疫情對民生經濟衝擊，甚於去年初第四波疫情，不少基層打工仔失業又或開工不足，首階段5000元消費券如同救濟金，捱不了多久。倘若今次放寬社交距離措施後，疫情未見重大反覆，當局可以考慮配合放寬步伐，早些發放下階段消費券，讓市民早日受惠，並為市道復蘇適時注入更多動力。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

cataclysm：a sudden disaster or a violent event that causes change, for example a flood or a war

vibrancy：the quality of being full of life and energy

recuperate：to regain a former state or condition, especially to recover health or strength

