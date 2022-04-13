Editorial : Provide Free RAT Kits for All HK Students

All secondary and primary schools and kindergartens in Hong Kong will resume face-to-face classes in phases. In the first month, all teachers, students and staff will have to take an RAT every day before going to school. Only those with negative results will be allowed in. The schools will have to submit all of the students' test results to the Department of Health every morning and keep a clear record. Depending on how the pandemic develops, the government will decide in late May whether to adjust the measures concerned. The government said that it will provide schools with 10 million RAT kits for free to over 300,000 students who are receiving subsidies or in need financially. Other students will have to take RATs at their own expense.

Unlike the recent three-day voluntary self-testing exercise, the RAT requirement for class resumption is compulsory in nature. This is the first time that the SAR government has ever introduced a compulsory mass self-testing exercise, which has raised various concerns among parents and schools. Some parents, prompted by worries over the possibility of price hikes for RAT kits, have begun scrambling for them. Some regard daily self-testing as a troublesome exercise and have doubts about whether the measure can be implemented effectively. How the school can monitor and verify whether students have taken the test or not is also a matter of concern. Under the school-based principle, some schools are only planning to ask parents to log the test results on the student handbook and sign them off. Some schools are also considering having parents save photo files of the test results and send them to class teachers via communication software. Some parents have said that they rely on elderly family members to help take their kids to school. Not only are they unfamiliar with conducting RATs, but they may also face operational difficulties in using smartphones to take and upload photos. Some are also concerned about how the schools can guarantee that there are no fakes in the test result photos.

According to the Education Bureau's guidelines, a student who has not been tested cannot attend classes. The school has to inform the parents to take the student home, but it can also arrange for a make-up test for the student at school. However, some principals have said that a school setting is not suitable for conducting RATs for students on the spot. If many students do the test only upon return to school, it will easily cause chaos. Theoretically, the arrangement of making schools "foot the bill" could indeed be abused. The schools' worries are understandable.

Amid the pandemic, some parents have suddenly lost their jobs or are underemployed. Under the current arrangements, they are likely to be excluded from the government's support scheme and will have to self-finance their children's testing. The suggestion for the government to provide free RAT kits for all students is in line with the principle of providing the basic right to education. Some principals also support this idea. It is worth serious consideration by the authorities.

明報社評2022.4.13：全港學生派檢測包 校園快測何須吝嗇

全港學校下周二起分階段恢復半日面授課堂，學生回校前要有快測陰性結果，否則不能上學，家長議論紛紛，有人擔心快測包價格又再炒高，有人關注如何證明子女已做快測等執行細節；若有學生返抵學校才發現漏做快測，該當如何處理，政府官員的說法，跟部分校長的意見，似乎亦有矛盾之處。疫下復常兼顧安全，除了打針，快測料將成為政府倚重的另一主要工具，復課引入快測要求，乃是首項大型嘗試，倘若落實得好，有助公眾習慣快測，政府應力爭有一個好開始。有別於進入其他處所，學生上學接受教育是基本權利，對政府而言，就算未來一個月為全港逾80萬學童免費提供檢測包，所涉公帑亦相對有限，當局不應該吝嗇。

全港中小學及幼稚園分階段恢復面授課，首個月所有師生及職員每日返學前，皆須快測一次，陰性才可回校，校方須於每早向衛生署呈報所有學生檢測結果，並要有清晰紀錄。政府將視乎疫情發展，5月下旬決定是否調整相關措施。政府表示將為學校提供1000萬套快測包，免費分發給超過30萬名領取津貼、有經濟需要的學生，其他學生則要自費快測。

有別於早前一連3天的自願快測，復課快測有強制性質，乃是特區政府首度引入大型強制快測，家長校方各有顧慮。部分家長擔心快測包售價炒高，開始「撲貨」，有人則嫌天天快測麻煩，對措施有效落實抱懷疑態度。校方如何監測核實學生有無做快測，也是備受關注問題。校本原則下，有學校打算只要求家長在學生手冊填報快測結果及簽名，亦有學校考慮要家長拍照存檔，透過通訊軟件傳交班主任。有家長指他們靠家中長者幫忙接送子女上學，他們既不熟習快測方法，就連使用智能手機拍照上傳，也可能碰上操作困難；有人則關注，校方如何確保快測結果照片沒有作弊魚目混珠。

根據教育局指引，學生未做快測不能參與課堂，校方需通知家長接學生回家，但亦可安排學生在校補做快測，惟一些校長卻稱，學校環境不適合即場為學生做快測，如果很多學生回校才做，很易出亂子。這個「校方包底」安排，理論上確有可能被濫用，校方有憂慮可以理解。

疫下部分家長突然失業，又或開工不足，現行安排下，他們可能不獲支援，需要自費為子女快測。政府免費向所有學生派檢測包，符合基本教育權利原則，部分校長亦認同有關做法，值得當局認真考慮。

■Glossary

生字

get off to a good/bad start : to start well or badly in a race, business etc.

stingy : not given or giving willingly; not generous, especially with money

foot the bill : to be responsible for paying the cost of sth