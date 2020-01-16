Common Nonsense：One-armed Swordsman and His Shadow

On the front of a character, this is how a judge approaches the intriguing matter:

''What is alleged to be distinctive about the plaintiff's films and about their character can be listed quite briefly: first, the title — Duk Bay Doe (meaning one-armed swordsman): second the name of the character — Fang Kang (方剛), third, the fact that Fang Kang was a Chinese swordsman; fourth, that he lost his right arm and fought with his left arm, his dress, his hairstyle, his beard, his sword and sheath, the stance that he took up before and after fighting...Now, it is important that not one of these, except possibly the sword, is by itself of very great significance, but it is the coincidence of all these marks...of the plaintiff's character which is said to make the character distinct...''

Well, fairly comprehensive and comprehensible enough! Go see the movie if you haven't (as you're probably too young!) and tick the boxes on the list rolled out by the learned judge. Then you should know what the judge meant and how Wang Yu fitted into Fang Kang. Fang Kang was first created by Shaw Brothers Studio in 1967 and Shaw was the plaintiff mentioned in the preceding quotations extracted from the judgment in the proceedings Shaw brought against Golden Harvest which, wittingly and unwittingly, made another movie titled Blind Knight in Big Fight with One Armed Swordsman (《獨臂刀大戰盲俠》) in 1971. In Big Fight the one-armed swordsman was Wang Kang (王剛) but played by the same Wang Yu who just left Shaw! Both Kangs kept the same stubble, wore the same rugged outfits with flowing sleeves and played the same perfected sword tricks with one single arm! The two guys were, more than substantially, just equally cool!

Shaw, as the plaintiff, alleged that Golden Harvest, by appropriating the cool character of Fang Kang, unfairly took advantage of the goodwill attached to the character created and owned by Shaw, thereby committing the wrong of passing off. Here's how the court characterised ''goodwill'':

''Goodwill is a thing very easy to describe, very difficult to define. It is the benefit and advantage of the good name, reputation, and connection of a business. It is the attractive force which brings in custom.''

A film character is no doubt a piece of artwork as well as a business. Fang Kang was a business carrying its very own goodwill. Most importantly, the character isn't equivalent to the actor who breathes life into and gives flesh to it.

The legal battle, quite unexpectedly, after a rare civil jury trial, first handed the victory to Golden Harvest. As the verdict was returned by the jury who need not attach a single thread of explanation to their decision, everyone (perhaps including Golden Harvest who opted for the jury trial!) was in the dark. The only thing they knew was that the jury only took some twenty minutes for deliberation after a seven-day trial. Even the trial judge was too impressed by the brevity of time the jury took and he, not without being blatantly sarcastic, remarked,

''You have performed your task with an expedition which perhaps is an object lesson to some of us!''

Shaw wasn't amused being in the dark and went on to appeal.

Shaw's grounds of appeal was that the jury's verdict was perverse for their lack of proper performance of their judicial function. The Court of Appeal was persuaded and substituted the jury's verdict with the court's: Guilty as charged! And the court added,

''The evidence showed conclusively that there was a deliberate conspiracy on the part of (the founders of Golden Harvest and Wang Yu) to steal (Shaw's) character and use it to their financial advantage...''

The legalese for stealing a character's goodwill to benefit the wrongdoer is called passing off. It was ruled that there's a conspiracy to pass Wang Kang off as Fang Kang.

Wong Yu has just passed away at the age of 80 with quite a number of film accolades under his belt. His cellular legacy has also left its mark on the local history of intellectual property litigation which need not be any less dramatic than any one-armed swordsman fighting his perfect shadow.

■ by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)