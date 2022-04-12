Editorial：Resumption of Face-to-face Teaching

When it comes to face-to-face class resumption amid the pandemic, parents and schools have two major concerns. One is the circumstances under which classes will be re-suspended if cases emerge in schools. The other is whether vaccinated and unvaccinated students will be treated differently in normal classroom arrangements. In explaining the details of class resumption arrangements, the government has largely responded to these two concerns. A 5% COVID-positive rate will be the threshold for suspension of classes, and close contacts will be of no relevance. For schools, these are relatively clear guidelines that are comparably easy to follow and execute. The government says that fully vaccinated students will be allowed to attend extracurricular activities. However, vaccination will not be used as a criterion for determining whether students can return to school. The fact that all students will be treated equally in the arrangements for half-day face-to-face classes, i.e., unvaccinated students will not be treated differently, is likely to minimise controversies.

Teachers, students and parents will more or less need to spend some time on dealing with the pre-class rapid test. Schools will have to compile statistics and report them to the Education Bureau every day, which will inevitably add to their administrative workload. But this is, after all, an effective method to accurately grasp the pandemic situation in schools. If such arrangements are absent, it might not be appropriate to take close contacts out of the equation when making class suspension decisions. A pre-class rapid test is in nature similar to having students take their temperatures and having them signed off by parents before going to school in past flu seasons. Since zero COVID has yet to be achieved, such measures will help ensure the safety of resuming classes.

There is no doubt that a pre-class rapid test is only one part of the anti-epidemic efforts in schools. It is necessary to ensure that efforts to boost the vaccination rate are done well. An infectious disease doctor has pointed out that the mortality rate of infected children and adolescents in Hong Kong is many times higher than that in New Zealand in the Omicron pandemic. The low vaccination rate is believed to be a major reason. The Centre for Health Protection has analysed more than 100,000 local cases under the age of 18 and found an average of eight severe or critical cases in every 10,000 unvaccinated children infected with Omicron. In every 10,000 infected children who have received two doses, only one was a severe case. This goes to show that vaccination has to do with the safety of children. Earlier, the government aimed to boost the vaccination rate of secondary school students. Of those between 12 and 19 years old, more than 95% have received the first dose. Plus, secondary school students also possess a certain level of self-care skills, so the risk of resuming face-to-face classes for them is relatively easy to manage. In contrast, for primary school and kindergarten students that make up most of the 3-to-11-year-old cohort, the current vaccination rate is still relatively low, with only 60% having received the first dose and only 30% having received the second dose. Children have limited self-care abilities and a low awareness of pandemic prevention. If the vaccination rate cannot be greatly boosted before classes are resumed, the risk will inevitably be higher.

Unlike the previous virus strains, Omicron seems to pose a greater threat to children. During the fifth wave of the pandemic, there were occasional cases of sudden death of young, unvaccinated children infected with the virus, which alarmed many parents. However, there are still parents who have doubts about vaccinating their children. The government should work closely with schools to clarify the benefits and drawbacks to parents and at the same time, create more incentives to encourage parents to vaccinate their young children as soon as possible.

明報社評 2022.4.12：復課防疫宜先從緊 快測之餘更須谷針

政府公布復課安排，小學最快本月19日分階段恢復面授，中學及幼稚園則於下月初陸續復課。

疫下恢復面授，家長校方有兩大關切，一是校園若現疫情，什麼情况下要停課，二是正常課堂安排，已打針與未打針學生是否區分對待。政府交代的復課細節，算是回應了這兩方面關切。5％陽性作為停課門檻，毋須考慮密切接觸者，對校方而言相對清晰，操作執行較為容易；政府表示打齊針學生可參與課後活動，但不會以打針與否決定學生能否返學，半日面授課堂安排一視同仁，不會差別對待未打針學生，相信亦可減少爭議。

上課前快測，師生家長多少要花點時間處理，校方每日統計資料並向教育局呈報，行政工作亦難免有所增加，然而這始終是準確掌握校園疫情的有效方法，若無相關安排，停課毋須考慮密切接觸者亦未必合適。論性質，上課前快測，跟以往流感潮返學前先量體溫並由家長記錄簽署，做法近似，鑑於疫情未清零，相關做法有助確保復課安全。

當然，上課前快測，只是校園防疫一環，谷針工作一定要做好。有傳染病醫生指出，Omicron疫情中，本港兒童及青少年染疫死亡率，比新西蘭高出多倍，疫苗接種率偏低相信是一大原因。衛生防護中心分析本地逾10萬宗18歲以下感染個案，發現未打針兒童，平均每1萬名感染者，有8宗嚴重或危殆個案，若已打兩針，每萬宗只有1宗嚴重個案，反映有否打針事關兒童安危。政府早前針對中學生谷針，12至19歲年齡層已打首針者超過九成半，加上中學生有一定自理能力，復課面授風險相對較易管控，相比之下，小學及幼稚園學生為主的3至11歲年齡層，迄今接種率仍然偏低，首針比率只有六成，已打兩針者只得三成。小童自理能力有限，防疫意識也較低，倘若復課前無法大幅谷高打針率，風險無可避免較高。

有別於之前的病毒株，Omicron對兒童威脅似乎較大，第五波疫情期間，偶有未打針幼童染疫猝死個案，觸動不少家長神經，不過仍有家長對子女打針有疑慮。政府應該與校方緊密合作，向家長說清楚利害所在，同時製造更多誘因，推動家長盡快帶年幼子女打針。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

relevance：a close connection with the subject you are discussing or the situation you are in

compile：to produce a book, list, report, etc. by bringing together different items, articles, songs, etc.

pose sth：to create a threat, problem, etc. that has to be dealt with

