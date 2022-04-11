Editorial：Fight Against COVID-19 in Guangzhou and Shanghai

Whether the measures taken in Guangzhou were a case of overreaction will be judged in the future. From the point of view of the current situation, however, they have been taken because of two considerations. One is that several cases of infection were not related—they were detected during a routine inspection in a school and detected from a patient with a fever seeking medical help. This indicates that there might be several transmission chains. The Omicron variant is highly transmissible and undetectable. In addition, the vaccination rate on the mainland is high, and there might not be symptoms after infection, so cases are even more difficult to detect. The second consideration is that when faced with a similar situation, Shanghai did not take decisive measures, which led to the rapid outbreak of the virus in the community. Although Guangzhou's population is five million less than that of Shanghai, it still stands at 20 million. Shanghai's previous experience must be kept in mind. The consequences will be unimaginable if cases spread like wildfire. If citizens who have not tested negative but may have actually been infected spread the virus to other cities, the entire Guangdong Province or even more faraway provinces will also be affected, and Guangzhou will thus have to bear the responsibility for spreading the pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Shanghai at the end of last month, there have been a total of about 200,000 cases. The entire city has been under lockdown for two weeks, and some communities have been in lockdown for nearly a month. Tensions are running high in the entire city. Citizens are restless, and so are personnel in charge of maintaining the lockdown. Plus, the information disseminated by testing centre reports is inconsistent with that of Centre for Disease Control and Prevention surveys. Some citizens who reported negative nucleic acid test results were later informed that the results were actually positive, and were escorted by the police to isolation facilities. There are frequent conflicts between citizens and law enforcement officers.

The biggest problem is the supply of materials. Community personnel are responsible for providing food for citizens under lockdown. However, there have been transportation problems, which might have been due to the fact that overseas supplies cannot be brought in or the failure of community personnel to procure supplies. As for supplies that can normally be ordered online, there have also been problems caused by insufficient work by couriers or their lack of a pass that impeded them from working. Citizens are starving because of the lack of food. What is even more difficult to bear is the lack of milk powder that babies cannot live without and medicines that the elderly desperately need. Now there have already been sporadic outbursts of public discontent, and various kinds of criticism are circulating on the internet. This will of course affect the public opinion of the government. What is more serious at the moment is that it will affect citizens' willingness to cooperate with the government's anti-epidemic measures.

明報社評 2022.4.11：廣州以快打快半封城 上海追落後堅持清零

廣州市上周五（8日）幾個區同時出現疫情，本次疫情至昨天下午累積本土確診23例，還有數十宗無症狀感染，雖然從數字看是「微不足道」，但按照國家早發現、早報告、早隔離、早治療的既定方針，還是採取了必要的措施，最多個案的白雲區一個小區，已經做了三天三檢。昨天全市錄得的個案急升至22宗，廣州市宣布中小學停止面授課，公共設施停開，全民核酸檢測，以及比較激烈的，市民非必要不能離開廣州。

廣州的做法是否反應過度，日後自有判斷，但從目前的情况看，是基於兩個考慮，一是幾宗感染個案沒有關聯，分別是從學校常規篩查以及發熱病人求診中發現，說明可能存在幾條傳播鏈，Omicron病毒傳播力和隱匿性都強，加上內地疫苗接種率高，感染後未必有症狀，所以更難被發現。二是基於上海市在面對相似情况時，未有採取果斷措施，導致病毒迅速在社區爆發。廣州人口雖比上海少500萬，但也有2000萬，上海前車可鑑，一旦被星星之火燎原，後果不堪設想。未呈陰性但可能已經感染的市民若將病毒在別的城市擴散，整個廣東省甚至更遠的省份也會受到牽連，廣州因而要擔負擴散疫情的責任。

上海市自上月底爆發疫情，至今累積個案約20萬，全市封控已經兩周，個別小區封控近一個月。全市都處於高度緊張，市民焦躁，負責封控的人員也焦躁，加上檢測中心報告與疾控中心的調查出現信息不一致，一些核酸檢測陰性報告的市民後來被告知是陽性，並由警察押送到隔離中心，市民與執法人員的矛盾頻生。

最大的問題是物資供應，社區人員負責為被封控的市民提供食品，但由於運輸出問題，可能是外地的物資運不進來，可能是社區人員採購不力，而平時可以從網上訂購的物資，也由於快遞員開工不足或者沒有通行證而未能開工。缺乏食物令市民餓肚子，更難熬的是嬰兒不能或缺的奶粉和老人離不開的藥品。現在已經出現零星的市民鼓譟，網上流傳各種批評的聲音，這當然會影響市民對政府的看法，眼前更嚴重的是影響市民配合政府的抗疫措施。

