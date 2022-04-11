Mona's Musings：Reinventing Family Dinners

In my teenage years, I came to interpret this competition in terms of cooking. At my parents' birthday dinners, I would go to great lengths to study new recipes that they were too inert to try. Ironically, all my cooking foundation skills came from observing my mom preparing local dishes. Outside of the classic stir-fry and steamed dishes, there was very little I could manoeuvre and understand about other cuisines. Many epic failures followed. Once, I baked a lean pheasant thinking it was exotic meat that would taste succulent and juicy. My family was kind enough to refrain from commenting on the dish while practically chewing on rubber. There were also burnt pans and pots that my mother spent hours cleaning afterwards. As I grew older, I replaced cooking with restaurant research. Surely, fancy food would leave an impression? The intense focus on good food often overwhelmed everyone, leaving the dinner bland in conversation and intense in the atmosphere. I was just too blind to see it.

This year, we had to rekindle home cooking for mom's birthday due to the COVID restrictions. The stress to orchestrate the experience began to amount to headaches and cramps. Trying to avoid my younger self's mistakes, we decided to do a simple family hotpot. It was still a lot of preparation because I had lost the ability to source good meat after being a vegetarian for years. Nothing a few inquiries to foodie friends wouldn't solve. In the end, we had one of the best birthday dinners in years.

As we celebrate the reopening of dinner options later this month, let's relax about fighting for spots in award-winning restaurants. Perhaps all that our families miss is being able to enjoy a simple occasion together after months of strict segregation.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough. (Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)

