Australian in HK：Zero Omicron = Mission Impossible

Unlike Delta, Omicron is impossible to contain...it can't be stopped. Trying to achieve zero Omicron is a disaster for society, especially for the economy.

Sadly, for unvaccinated elderly people Omicron is dangerous, but for the vast majority of fully vaccinated people Omicron is not a matter for paranoia.

Fully vaccinated people need to stop living in fear, and get on with their lives. Hong Kong needs to go all out for effective full vaccination, and open up to other places.

Some experts claim that Sinovac and Sinopharm are not so effective against Omicron.

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com;

audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)