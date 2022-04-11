Culture Express：Trapped Syllables

The first clue to these ironies manifests beyond the text as a poignant full circle. Once a ''spectacled boy with a Hong Kong accent'' nobody wanted to listen to, Yip has now made headlines with his historic win, which has coincidentally ''given/a voice'' to him. Another is how the young poet is an Economics student, which, in the world of binaries, is literature's arch-enemy. But perhaps that was why his poem managed to preserve the delicate economy of words, a craft that made ''Fricatives'' a bewitching forward journey that was at the same time, haunted by ghosts from the past.

The speaker is lucky to have made it to the shore of Angel Island (notably once a US Immigration Station), leaving behind three — or free — men who drowned in furrow-like waves escaping from prison. Surely the political undertones are unmistakable here. Then we have yellow grains beaten into white rice. We have the 'yellow-skinned' narrator become a ''perfect'' speaker of ''proper'' English in a white country after harsh drills and submission. No longer passive, he is empowered with ''good education'' to wield a forceful pen, a part of his past self in ''thorough'' burial. Despite all this progression — time moves on in the poem as student protestors get released — the speaker's mind ''replays/yesterday on repeat'', stuck in a jammed cassette of tongue-twisting fricatives echoing in the hollows. Despite having bested what was described by Rachel Long as the ''murky and treacherous waters'' of migration and cultural differences, the passengers of the little rubber raft are constantly reminded of what they have left behind. And that is the painful story of survival.

On Eric Yip's ''Fricatives''

