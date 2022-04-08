Editorial：Flaws in the Universal Rapid Test Scheme

The fifth wave of the pandemic has ebbed, and the daily number of new cases has dropped below 3,000. Things are significantly better than they were during the pandemic's peak last month. Yet, there are nearly 100 deaths every day, which is still a pretty terrifying number. Analysis by experts shows that the real-time effective reproductive number for local cases rebounded significantly within ten days in late March, with the number of people infected by each case rising from 0.4 to 0.6. Recent data has shown a significant rebound in people going out, and the streets were particularly crowded during the Ching Ming Festival. With all this in mind, even if the pandemic does not show further volatility later, the rate of the decline in cases may also be slowed down. The government plans to relax social distancing restrictions later this month, and face-to-face classes will soon be resumed in primary schools. If transmission chains in the community still exist galore by then, a new wave of the pandemic might be triggered, affecting the progress of the return to normal. The relaxation of social restrictions is only two weeks away. Even if the objective conditions remain absent for compulsory universal testing at this stage, the authorities must race against time to try to reduce the transmission chains in the community.

The government announced the voluntary universal RAT scheme last Saturday (2 April). It ''strongly urged'' citizens to take a daily RAT for three consecutive days. If the result is positive, it must be reported within 24 hours according to the regulations. The authorities will decide whether the person concerned needs to be hospitalised, admitted to an isolation facility or can be isolated at home based on the information submitted, including whether he or she is vaccinated, the background of the family members living together, his or her living conditions and so on. A negative result does not need to be reported. Of the over 1.1 million positive cases recorded by the Department of Health, 37% came from RAT declarations. Experts estimate that if over 3 million citizens participate in the RAT scheme, several thousand to 10,000 cases may very well be found, and hundreds of transmission chains can be cut off.

In terms of basic supporting measures, the government has made relatively adequate preparations for the universal RAT scheme this time. As for the free provision of RAT kits, the government has handed out 2.65 million anti-epidemic service kits that include RAT kits over four consecutive days since last Saturday. The authorities claim that the work to hand out these kits to about 2.7 million households in Hong Kong has been completed. For more than 110,000 households, the kits were even delivered to their doorsteps.

Insufficient publicity for the universal RAT scheme will definitely affect the results. Yet, the biggest problem lies with the flaws in the scheme's design and execution. When explaining the universal RAT plan, the government mentioned at least three goals. The first was to identify asymptomatic patients and cut off transmission chains. The second was to understand the situation of infection in Hong Kong via RATs and screening. The third was to prompt citizens to get used to using RAT kits. In the future, when the authorities relax social distancing restrictions, it might stipulate that some venues and event organisers require participants to take a RAT, and only those with negative results can be allowed in. The problem now is that the universal RAT scheme is neither compulsory nor designed based on incentives. It is completely reliant on the public's voluntary and willing participation, inevitably leading to worries about the public's level of participation.

明報社評 2022.4.8：全民快測須市民響應 設計缺陷效用打折扣

政府發起「全民快測」，呼籲市民運用當局派發的防疫包，今天起一連3日，每天自行做一次快速抗原測試。

第五波疫情回落，每日新增個案降至少於3000宗，比上月高峰期明顯好轉，可是天天近百人死亡，仍是相當可怕的數字。專家分析發現，本地個案即時繁殖率，於3月下旬10天內顯著回升，由每宗個案傳給近0.4人，升至0.6人，考慮到最近市民出行數據明顯反彈，清明節假期市面人流尤多，即使疫情走勢暫未出現反覆，回落速度亦可能被拖慢。政府打算本月下旬放寬社交距離限制，小學亦將恢復面授，倘若屆時社區仍然存在大量傳播鏈，可能引發新一波疫情，影響復常進度。現在距離鬆綁社交限制，只有兩周時間，即使現階段仍不具備做全民強檢的客觀條件，當局亦須爭分奪秒，設法減少社區傳播鏈。

政府上周六宣布全民自願快測計劃，「強烈呼籲」市民今天起一連3日，每天快速檢測一次，結果若呈陽性，按規定要於24小時內呈報，當局將視乎當事人提供的資料，包括有否打針、同住家人背景，以及居住環境等，決定當事人是否需要住院、入住隔離設施，抑或可以居家隔離，至於快測陰性則毋須呈報。衛生署錄得逾110萬宗陽性個案，37%來自快測申報。專家推算，若有300萬以上市民參與快測，相信可找出數千至1萬宗個案，可以截停數以百計傳播鏈。

這次全民快測，當局的基本配套準備，算是相對理想。提供免費快檢工具方面，政府上周六起一連4天派發265萬個防疫服務包，內含快測工具。當局聲稱，面向全港約270萬戶的派送工作已完成，當中超過11萬戶更是逐家逐戶派發。

全民快測宣傳不足，必定影響成效，然而計劃設計執行上的缺陷，才是最大問題。政府交代全民快測計劃，提及至少3個目標，一是找出無症狀感染者，截斷傳播鏈；二是透過快檢篩查，了解全港感染情况；三是推動市民習慣使用快測工具，當局日後放寬社交距離，可能規定一些場所和活動主辦單位，必須要求參加者做快測，陰性才可入場。眼下問題在於全民快測既非強制，又缺乏誘因設計，全靠自願自發，難免令人擔心市民參與度。

■/ Glossary /生字 /

antigen：a substance that causes the body's immune system to react, especially by producing antibodies

galore：in large quantities

incentive：sth that encourages you to do sth

