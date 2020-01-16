In a Nutshell：Fare Differently, Dear Stars

It was not until last week that I realised that a Chinese Checkers board is actually a six-pointed star instead of being five-pointed like the Star Ferry logo, a symbol of virtue in the founder's Zoroastrian religion. Suddenly the endearing anecdote morphed into a cliché-ridden story of a wide-eyed ingénue playing a game of association that was at the end of the day, misplaced. Things always look better in retrospect.

I wondered if that was the case for the ferry as the boat slowly but steadily made its way across a rainy-day Victoria Harbour. The skyline was blurred by the battered plastic curtains swaying occasionally in the wind. The seats were empty, a common sight these days that accounted for the company's financial crisis. I was among the many people who feared seeing it shut down, yet something put the brakes on the nostalgia. Much like how people would flock to old shops on their last days, the snaking queue full of first-timers, was the ferry precious all of a sudden because of the prospect of losing it?

But asking the chicken-or-egg question here is like trying find an exit in a mobius strip: the futility is apparent in itself. Try as I might to play the devil's advocate — or get on a high horse even — the fact is that I don't want Star Ferry to go too. The green and white double-decker has always been there. It is the silent companion to bone-tired souls in the city; an affordable alternative to crossing the harbour. It might not be part of everybody's daily routine, but the ferry always shows up at the docks. The essence of Star Ferry thus lies not in the fact that it is a tourist attraction or an antiquity, but the fact that it is taken for granted. It is so deeply entrenched in the notion of Hong Kong that it barely crossed my mind (or I avoided thinking about it) that it could join the ranks of historic entities in museums, its chairs taken apart to become lifeless exhibits on barren podiums.

I wasn't sure if Star Ferry could escape what seemed like inevitable fate, and the stormy weather seemed to give nothing away either. As the boat gently came to a stop to give way to a passing cargo ship, I prayed that Hong Kong will not run out of room for yet another bright star.

