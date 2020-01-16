名人教英文：In a bubble of one's own making / 在自己製造的如意幻境裏

弗蘭克：我讀的這篇報道，說專家致力分析弗拉基米爾·普京的思維。

Meg: Do they think he's mad? I think he must have been to have invaded Ukraine.

梅格：他們是不是認為普京瘋了？不是瘋了，不會入侵烏克蘭。

Frank: No, none of the experts think that. But they do think he's been losing touch with reality.

弗蘭克：不對，專家可不是這樣想。但他們認為普京與現實脫節了。

Meg: In what way?

梅格：怎樣脫節？

Frank: Well, for a start, they point out that he's kept himself physically isolated during Covid. He keeps other people a long way away from him.

弗蘭克：首先，他們指出，普京在新冠大疫期間，與人隔離，別人都要離他遠遠的。

Meg: Yes, I've seen photos of him sitting at the end of that amazingly long table talking to people at the other end. It looks really comic.

梅格：不錯，我看過些照片，照片中他坐在那長得驚人的桌子一端，和坐另一端的人交談，很滑稽。

Frank: Not only that. He only listens to the small circle of people that he trusts and they're too scared to tell him the truth about how badly the war's going. They just tell him what he wants to hear.

弗蘭克：不但如此。普京只聽取他所信任者的意見，而獲他信任者不多，也不敢告訴他戰爭失利的真相。普京愛聽什麼，他們就說什麼。

Meg: That everything's going according to plan I suppose.

梅格：應是說一切都按計劃行事吧。

Frank: Pretty much; so these experts think he's in a bubble of his own making.

弗蘭克：大致如此；所以專家認為普京是活在自己製造的幻境裏。

Meg: In his own little world, where everything is fine?

梅格：活在他自己的小天地裏，事事如意？

Frank: Yes, and that's really scary.

弗蘭克：不錯，那才可怕。◆

Bubble 是「氣泡」或「泡沫」，兩者都頗為虛幻，容易破滅。引伸其義，bubble 可用來說「不現實/不能持久的幸福境况」，例如：(1) The danger that top government officials face is being caught in their own bubble, which leads to a false belief that what they do is always right (政府首腦級官員有一個危險，就是脫離現實，誤以為他們做什麼都是對的)。(2) Totally ignorant of what is going on in the outside world, he seems to live in his own bubble (他完全不知道外面世界的事，看來是活在一個不切實際的小天地裏)。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)