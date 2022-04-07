Editorial：Next Chief Executive Must Pick Able People

John Lee has served in the police force for over 30 years. Starting out as a probationary inspector, he rose through the ranks to become Deputy Commissioner of Police. In 2012, he joined the government's politically accountable cadre and served as Under Secretary for Security. Five years later, he officially became Secretary for Security, the first person with a police background to take up the post. Last June he took over as Chief Secretary for Administration.

For many years, John Lee has mostly worked in the security system and has been less involved in other areas such as economic and bread-and-butter matters. Although he took over as Chief Secretary for Administration in the middle of last year and has had to participate in a lot of work involving interdepartmental coordination, his time in this post has been relatively short after all. Some people are concerned about his lack of experience in policy work and economic matters. But then again, given the wide scope of the government's governing duties, even someone with an Administrative Officer background might not necessarily be familiar with policies in every aspect. The training of Administrative Officials is chiefly about becoming generalists. In specialised fields such as economics, finance and public health, one still has to rely on experts. For the head of the SAR, the most important things are leadership skills and decisiveness. Being able to pick horses for courses is better than getting personally involved in every matter. If John Lee can line up people with both ability and integrity and build a strong governing team, it will go a long way towards enhancing public confidence in the government's governing ability.

Hong Kong is plagued with many problems. Deep-seated social conflicts, such as the disparity between the rich and the poor and the land and housing issue, need to be resolved urgently. While experience can provide guidance for action, sometimes it can also restrict thinking, which is not conducive to bold and ambitious reforms. Take the housing issue. The government must have the courage to think outside the box when looking for land to put up housing, and the land creation process must also be greatly simplified to create opportunities for significantly increasing the supply in the short and medium term and shortening the waiting time for public housing. A sclerotic and inflexible way of doing things and empty talk about visions are exactly the main reasons why the public does not believe that the government can solve the people's woes. Governance for the people must be ''goal-based'', and ''prioritising procedures'' must not become a pretext for bureaucracy. The next CE must shake up officialdom and reform the habit of bureaucracy to make sure that the government ''wants to achieve, can achieve and does achieve things''.

Another reason for Hong Kong's governance problems is that the SAR government is weak and often hamstrung by various vested interests, thus failing to do what should be done. The government's governance must be based on the overall interests of society. The CE has to listen to the opinions of all parties, but he or she mustn't be anybody's poodle. When the CE is replaced and the power structure is reorganised, vested interest groups will definitely try to do everything possible to gain influence. The CE must surround himself or herself with able people and stay away from sycophants and keep an appropriate distance from vested interest groups so that there is room for reform.

In the past, John Lee did not have many opportunities to elaborate on his propositions for economic and bread-and-butter matters. The public impression of him has mainly been about areas such as national security, law enforcement and public order. John Lee should release a concrete political platform as soon as possible to elaborate on his policy aspirations and ideals and explain how he will solve the land and housing issue, how he will shorten the waiting time for public housing to 3 years, and how he will increase manpower to improve services such as medical and elderly care.

明報社評 2022.4.7：特首人選呼之欲出 知人善任親賢遠佞

政務司長李家超請辭，準備競逐下任特首。

李家超效力警隊逾30載，由見習督察一路晉升至警務處副處長，2012年加入政府問責班子，出任保安局副局長，5年後「扶正」當上保安局長，成為首名警隊出身的保安局長，及至去年6月再接任政務司長。

李家超多年來主要在保安系統效力，較少涉獵經濟民生其他範圍事務，雖然去年中接任政務司長後，需要參與很多跨部門協調工作，惟時間畢竟較短，有人關注他在政策工作和經濟事務方面經驗不足，不過話說回來，政府管治工作範疇這麼廣，即使出身政務官系統，也不代表政策「瓣瓣熟」。政務官訓練，重點在於通才，經濟金融衛生等專門領域，一樣要靠專家。作為特區之首，最重要是領導力和決斷力，能夠知人善任，勝過事必躬親。李家超若能廣納才德兼備之士，構建一支有實力的管治團隊，有助增強外界對政府施政能力的信心。

香港百病叢生，貧富懸殊、土地房屋等社會深層次矛盾亟待化解。經驗可以指導行動，但有時亦可能束縛思考，不利大刀闊斧改革。以房屋問題為例，政府覓地建屋必須敢於跳出框框，造地流程更要大幅簡化，才有機會短中期顯著增加供應，縮短公屋輪候時間；做事因循僵化，不知變通，空談願景，正是公眾不信政府能夠解民之憂的一大原因。施政為民，必須「目標為本」，勿讓「程序為本」變成官僚擋箭牌，下任特首必須整飭吏治，改革官僚風氣，實現「想幹事、能幹事、幹成事」。

香港管治出問題，另一原因是特區政府勢弱，經常受制於各種既得利益，導致應該做的事沒有做好。政府施政必須以社會整體利益為重，特首需要聆聽各方意見，但不能任人擺布。特首換人，權力重組，既得利益集團一定會想方設法，爭取影響力，特首必須親賢遠佞，與既得利益保持適度距離，才有空間推動改革。

以往李家超未有太多機會闡述其民生經濟主張，外界對他的印象，主要還是在國安、執法、公共秩序等方面，李家超應該早日發表具體政綱，闡述施政抱負及理念、怎樣解決土地供應問題、如何將公屋輪候時間縮短至3年、如何增加人手改善醫療安老等服務。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

generalist：a person who has knowledge of several different subjects or activities

horses for courses：the act of matching people with suitable jobs or tasks

sycophant：a person who praises important or powerful people too much and in a way that is not sincere, especially in order to get sth from them

