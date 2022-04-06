Editorial : Chief Executive Candidates Should Face the Public

As the incumbent CE Carrie Lam has announced that she will not seek a second term, all eyes are on who will be the next leader. In recent CE elections, usually heavyweight candidates had already declared their intention to run for office one or two months before the nomination period. In contrast, three days have passed since the nomination period for this year's election started, and the public is still waiting for the formal announcements of strong candidates. Since 2007, every CE election has been an election with vote margins, meaning that more than one candidate managed to enter the race. The lingering question for this year's election is whether there will be competition, or whether it will be like those in 2002 and 2005, which were single-candidate elections with only one person in the race.

The fifth wave of the pandemic has battered Hong Kong and complicated things. In supporting Hong Kong's anti-epidemic fight, the central government has expressed hopes for all walks of society to be united to defeat the pandemic. However, in a competitive election, the candidates will definitely publicise how their personal political views differ from that of other contenders or the incumbent government. Criticisms directed at each other will be inevitable. Figuring out how to avoid undermining unity will undoubtedly be a complex problem.

The CE's unique constitutional status is manifested in the leader's "dual responsibility". As Hong Kong follows "One Country, Two Systems", CE candidates must be able to see the big picture of the nation as a whole, while being committed to upholding national security is also their unshakeable duty. At the same time, they must also face all sectors of Hong Kong. Aside from soliciting the support of 1,500 Election Committee members, they also have to take the initiative to engage ordinary citizens. The authorities have stressed that the structure of the Election Committee already embodies the balanced participation of society. But Xia Baolong, director of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, has also remarked that SAR governors must demonstrate "five skills", including "being skilful at serving the people by doing practical things" and "staying connected to the grassroots and being down to earth". To achieve this end, there is no better way than getting more in touch with ordinary citizens and learning their woes.

There is only about one month to go before the CE election on 8 May. Heavyweight candidates should make good use of the limited time and come forward as soon as possible to introduce their political platforms and reach out to members of all sectors. Aspirants to the post should utilise every chance to organise more public-oriented campaign activities. Only then will citizens actually feel that this election is closely related to them.

明報社評2022.4.6：參選特首面向公眾 營造良好選舉文化

行政長官選舉提名期展開數天，低調程度近屆未見，各方尚待重量級人士正式公布參選。反修例風暴與《港區國安法》，改變了香港政治面貌，以往特首選舉的經驗，未必適合直接套用在今屆選舉；疫情肆虐，中央援港抗疫，強調各界「團結一心戰勝疫情」，避免內耗成為當下政治主旋律，今屆選舉會否只有一人「入閘」，很快便有分曉。行政長官地位特殊，重點在於履行「雙負責制」，既向中央亦向特區負責，特首選舉無論是一人入閘還是多人爭逐，參選人除了爭取選委支持，也要面向公眾，讓各界了解其施政理念。現在距離特首選舉投票只有一個月左右，有志之士應盡快站出來，爭取時間闡述政綱，積極接觸普羅大眾。

現任特首林鄭月娥宣布不尋求連任，下任特首誰屬備受關注。近屆特首選舉，重量級參選者通常在提名期前一兩個月已表態競逐，相比之下，今屆選舉提名期展開3天，外界仍在等侍有實力人士正式宣布。自2007年以來，每屆特首選舉皆為差額選舉，即有多於一人成功「入閘」競逐。今屆選舉一個待解懸念是會否有競爭，抑或像2002及2005年那樣屬於等額選舉，只有一人入閘。

第五波疫情重挫香港，令事情變得更複雜。中央支援香港抗疫，希望社會上下團結齊心，戰勝疫情。有競爭的選舉，參選者必然要標榜個人政見，跟對手及現屆政府有何不同，互相批評在所難免，如何避免有損團結，無疑是一個複雜問題。

行政長官憲制地位之特殊，體現於「雙負責制」。香港奉行一國兩制，特首參選人必須有國家大局觀，維護國家安全更是責無旁貸；與此同時，特首參選人亦要面向香港各界，除了爭取1500名選委支持，亦要積極面向一般市民。當局強調選委會構成，體現了社會均衡參與，惟國務院港澳辦主任夏寶龍亦提到，特區管治者要做到「五個善於」，包括「善於為民眾辦實事」，「始終貼基層、接地氣」，最佳方法莫過於多去接觸普羅大眾，了解民生疾苦。

現在距離5月8日特首選舉，只有一個月左右的時間，重量級參選者應該把握有限時間，盡快站出來介紹政綱，接觸各界人士。有志參選者應該善用每一個機會，多辦面向市民的競選活動，讓公眾切實感受到這是一場與他們息息相關的選舉。

■Glossary

生字

throw one's hat into the ring : to announce officially that you are going to compete in an election, a competition, etc.

aspirant : a person with a strong desire to achieve a position of importance or to win a competition

batter : to hit sb/sth hard many times, especially in a way that causes serious damage